TPUSA straw poll shows dominant front-runner for 2028 nomination

The straw poll of attendees at Turning Point USA's conference shows a massive front-runner for the 2028 Republican nomination.

Vice President JD Vance received support from 84.2% of the straw poll voters, and no other candidate obtained over 5% in the contest.

Then-candidate Trump received support from 82.6% of the voters in the previous poll.

In fact, Vance received slightly more support than President Donald Trump did in the same straw poll for 2024. Then-candidate Trump received support from 82.6% of the voters in the previous poll.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio came in a distant second with 4.8% support.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) obtained 2.9%, while Donald Trump Jr. got 1.8% support.

Attendees of the AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, Arizona, were also asked to express how they view the United States' relationship with Israel. A third said Israel was the country's top ally, while another 53.4% said Israel was one ally among many. Only 13.3% said Israel was not an ally at all.

An large number of attendees, 89.5%, said they would support a moratorium on immigration to the U.S. Only 10.5% said they opposed the policy.

Vance spoke at the conference and was endorsed by Charlie Kirk's wife, Erika Kirk, for president. He has not announced a campaign yet.

Among possible threats to the U.S., the straw poll voters said "radical Islam" was their top concern, while "socialism/Marxism" came in second, and "mass migration" came in third.

The lowest-ranked threats were "low fertility" and "technology/AI."

