Nicki Minaj stuns crowd in surprise appearance at TPUSA conference, praises Trump and Vance

Rapper Nicki Minaj surprised the audience at the Turning Point USA conference on Sunday and voiced her enthusiastic support for President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

The star has been using her social media platform to defend Israel and criticize many leftist policies, but few expected her to show up to AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona.

'He has, I don't know if he even knows this, but he's given so many people hope that there's a chance to beat the bad guys and to win.'

Minaj and Erika Kirk hugged on stage before answering questions from the audience. Minaj made it very clear she is a Trump supporter.

"I have the utmost respect and admiration for our president," she said. "He has, I don't know if he even knows this, but he's given so many people hope that there's a chance to beat the bad guys and to win and to do it with your head held high and your integrity intact."

She went on to praise the president as well as the vice president.

"I can relate to them. When I hear them speak, I know that they're one of us. ... They haven't lost touch of the world, you know," Minaj said. "They're still connected to the world and what's happening in the world, with the younger people and older people, with the richer people and not-so-rich people. They have the ability to still connect and be real and make us feel proud to be American."

The rapper touched upon the plight of Christians under persecution around the globe.

"We won't be silenced ever again. We will speak up for Christians wherever they are in this world!" she said to loud applause.

RELATED: Rapper Cardi B calls America 'ghetto' and complains about Vance in rant praising Saudi Arabia

She also continued her tirade against California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is widely considered to be seeking to run for president in 2028.

"'We don't have a problem cleaning up the scum if we have to. Please tread lightly.' That's what I would say to Gavie-poo," she said.

President Trump has frequently insulted the Democrat by referring to him as "Gavin Newscum."

Minaj previously noted when Vice President JD Vance posted his support for her side in a very public feud she has had with fellow rap artist Cardi B.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!