'Heinous' thug accused of shoving 83-year-old military vet onto NYC subway tracks was deported 4 times, charged 15 times: DHS

The "heinous" male accused of shoving an 83-year-old military veteran off a New York City subway station platform and onto the train tracks last weekend was deported four times and has 15 prior charges on his record, the Department of Homeland Security said.

DHS on Thursday added that Immigration and Customs Enforcement has asked New York authorities not to release illegal alien suspect Bairon Posada-Hernandez, whom Deputy Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis called a "heinous" and "serial criminal" who "should never have been able to walk our streets and harm innocent Americans."

'I hope he rots in hell.'

Posada-Hernandez was arrested for attempted murder Tuesday in connection with Sunday's incident, during which he also allegedly pushed a 30-year-old man onto the subway train tracks, the agency said.

DHS said ICE on Tuesday placed a detainer on Posada-Hernandez, a Honduran national. Bis added that "DHS is calling upon New York sanctuary politicians to commit to this ICE detainer."

More from DHS:

Posada-Hernandez first entered the country on January 2, 2008, and has been deported four different times, most recently in 2020. He entered illegally a fifth time at an unknown date and location.



The suspect has a lengthy criminal history, including 15 prior charges such as simple assault, domestic violence, obstruction of police, possession of a weapon, drug possession, and aggravated assault.

One of the victims of the subway shove, a 30-year-old man, reportedly is in stable condition, while the other, an 83-year-old Air Force veteran, remains in critical condition, the agency said.

The daughter of elderly victim Richard Williams told the New York Daily News, "He's unresponsive. He's on a respirator. No changes. He's considered critical. We're praying for a miracle. It's horrible."

As for Posada-Hernandez, Williams' daughter told the Daily News, “I hope he rots in hell."

"To push one person down and then to push another down? I thank God that young man that was pushed first — that man, I have to give him my thanks. He helped my father out of the tracks, carried him pretty much," she added to the paper. "The people there that helped, it was amazing what happened."

