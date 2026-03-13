The left’s delusional views on parenthood are a MAJOR problem

A New York Magazine article highlights parents who regret having children — and BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere believes it simply cherry-picks miserable anecdotes while ignoring the deeper fulfillment many people find in raising a family.

“Sooner or later, everyone has to decide whether to give up lazy weekends, disposable income, and overall peace of mind to have a baby instead. For many of those on the fence, one anxiety looms large: ‘What if I make the wrong choice?’” New York Magazine wrote in a social media post promoting the article.

“Parent regret is more common than you might think — the r/regretfulparents sub-Reddit alone gets around 70,000 weekly visitors who anonymously commiserate — though stigma makes it hard to admit in real life,” the caption continued.

The article centers around the opinions of three people who regret their decision to become parents.

“Parenting can be very stressful. Parenting can have difficult parts to it. You can go through tough seasons where your kids don’t like you or they’re angry with you or your partner or you’re bringing them all over the globe to different events and it can get frustrating, and it can feel like, you know, you don’t really have a lot of me time,” Stu comments.

“We don’t have lots of child-care options — we do part-time day care and don’t have a lot of family able to help us; otherwise we use PTO and juggle our work schedules to have all the coverage we need — and it feels like the rest of my life is put on hold for motherhood,” one woman told the interviewer.

“I have good moments as a mom, but I get hung up on thoughts like, What I really wanted to do today was painting, or reading, or doing these chores alone,” the woman added.

“If what you’re thinking about life is ‘gosh, I really hate my life, I’d much rather do chores alone,’ I mean, I don’t think you’re just going to be a happy person. I think your life is going to be filled with misery,” Stu comments.

In another quote from the same unhappy mother, she admits that when “thinking about life without” her kids, she’d “be happier overall.”

Another mom admitted that she felt “angry and alone” after needing to take her daughter to the ER for a nosebleed.

“Everyone’s had a day where they just think things that are insane as a parent,” Stu says.

“It is about sacrificing a lot of things,” he adds.

