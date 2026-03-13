Timothée Chalamet is right: Opera and ballet are dying — and you'll never guess why

Timothée Chalamet is in trouble for saying that opera and ballet are dying art forms. The 30-year-old Oscar-nominated actor, whose parents chose the most complicated way to spell “Timothy,” told fellow movie star Matthew McConaughey, “I don't want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it's like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive, even though no one cares about this any more.'”

Realizing he may have made a PR boo-boo with his honesty, Chalamet added, “All respect to the ballet and opera people out there. I just lost 14 cents in viewership.”

Yes, my wife is a dancer. Spoiler: She’s not a stripper. Strippers make money. Dancers don’t.

No matter how much Chalamet may have upset the ladies of "The View," he’s right. Opera and ballet are dying arts. And the 14 cents he may have lost in viewership will not be spent instead on the opera or ballet.

Tickets, please

I find it rather telling that so many of the people defending the honor of opera and ballet aren’t showing their receipts. Look at all the people who love these fine arts with a passion — and yet can’t produce a ticket to prove they have ever been patrons.

It reminds me of New Yorkers who mourn the closing down of local restaurants and bars they never went to. “How can something like this happen?”

Easily. It’s your fault. You’re not supporting the ballet. You’re not supporting opera.

Now, I play a role in this. I have never been to an opera. So when the murder of opera eventually goes to trial, I’ll be convicted — not of first-degree murder or manslaughter, but at most of negligent homicide. When the fat lady sings from the witness stand, she’ll be pointing her finger at me — and you too.

Betrayed by ballet

I’m sure lots of you are saying, “But I go to musicals all the time!” Well, so do I. Musicals ain’t operas. Let’s not pretend seeing "Kinky Boots" on Broadway counts.

But I have been to the ballet. I might be the only person who has seen more ballet than I've seen Timothée Chalamet flicks. Over the past 13 years, I've seen a lot of dance. It's one of the perks of marrying a dancer. (Although the "stripper index" indicates an industry downturn.)

Most recently, for my birthday, my wife bought us tickets to see the Lyon Opera Ballet at New York City Center. Even though it has “opera” in its name, it is just ballet. And it sucked. I won’t go into details. I’ll just say this: When you go to see a live performance, there’s always the risk that it will suck. I accept that risk. In October of last year, we saw the Paris Opera Ballet at the same venue. (Again, “opera” in name alone.) That show was good … until it wasn’t.

Empty seats

No matter if it’s good or bad, I always make sure to eat at a great restaurant either before or after the show. Drinks help. And if you’re driving into the city, a bad show — when experienced with a person you love — well, there’s nothing like it! It always makes for great car conversation.

Now that I have provided these receipts, please take me at my word: When I attend these shows and look around, either I see lots of empty seats or lots of elderly patrons. It’s just the reality.

If you don’t go to the ballet, then you don’t support the ballet. The same goes for the opera. I know ballet and opera are class-coded, but tickets aren’t really that expensive compared to the more popular performing arts. But talk is cheap. Complaining is free. I say, put your money where your mouth is and go out there and support the arts you want to keep alive. And when you do, share those receipts.