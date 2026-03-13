The SAVE Act is the hill voters will die on

It’s time to find out who runs the Republican Party: Donald Trump or John Thune (RINO-S.D.).

Trump can demand all the “leadership” he wants, but the SAVE America Act remains in limbo. Leadership would mean getting it past the filibuster. What Thune has scheduled for next week — a vote with no talking filibuster — won’t force the fight. It won’t even force the Democrats to own their position in public.

If Republicans can’t pass the SAVE Act in the face of brazen hubris and illegality, nothing else will matter.

Meanwhile, Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) goes on camera and all but admits the quiet part: the rolls include millions of noncitizens, and Democrats don’t want ICE clearing them out before the next election. He’s saying it out loud.

So I’ll put this plainly. If Republicans can’t pass the SAVE Act in the face of that kind of brazen hubris and illegality, nothing else will matter — not Iran, not an economic rebound, not a shiny jobs report. Midterm obliteration is coming, and that means Trump 2.0 turns into impeachment 2.0.

People can argue about Iran. They can argue about tactics. They can argue about timelines. The SAVE Act hits a deeper fault line inside the GOP base. Few issues still win broad, consistent support — not just among Republicans, but among normies. The border does. The trans issue does. Election integrity absolutely does.

The SAVE Act sits right on that seam: Prove citizenship before voting in federal elections. That’s it.

Social media can make it seem like half of the right is populated with anti-Semites and that the most important argument right now is the war in Iran. Sorry, real voters aren’t living in that feed. I’ve done a handful of events for Adam Steen, the Iowa gubernatorial candidate I’m backing in my home state. Everywhere I go, voters ask about election integrity and voter fraud more than they ask about anything else.

Trump has room to absorb controversy on foreign policy and the economy. He has survived worse. He might even turn both into wins. But if he can’t deliver the SAVE Act — if he lets a feckless swamp rat like Thune outmaneuver him on the most basic promise of self-government — it’s game over.

Midterms already punish the party in power. Low turnout hurts. A sleepy base hurts. But failure here triggers a different kind of turnout: the “why bother?” turnout. People will stop believing civic responsibility matters if Republicans can’t secure elections after years of bitter, sometimes violent controversy.

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Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images

Remember the frustration of watching billions flow overseas with no accountability? Now picture South Dakota giving the country a civics lesson in futility because its senator can’t — or won’t — do the one thing that anchors every other fight: protect the vote.

South Dakota’s legislature is more than 90% Republican. Yet Thune looks ready to turn “stolen elections” into the hill the party dies on, thus torpedoing Trump’s second term and setting himself up as the next Mitch McConnell.

South Dakota already had the embarrassing Kristi Noem circus, shooting her dog between teeth-whitening appointments before getting canned from the Department of Homeland Security. But Thune’s folly could end MAGA entirely.

Perception becomes reality fast. If this administration is settling into the idea that mass deportations have limits — fine. But then it needs a second anchor: proof that Democrats can’t use noncitizens to usurp our elections.

Pass the SAVE Act, force Democrats to take a position in daylight, and lock down the rules. Fail and 2026 is doomed.