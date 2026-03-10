Thug shoves 83-year-old man from behind onto NYC subway tracks in reportedly random attack

New York City police said an unidentified individual approached an 83-year-old man from behind on a Manhattan subway platform Sunday morning and shoved the man onto the tracks.

Police said the same individual moments prior also shoved a 30-year-old man onto the tracks.

'I get panic attacks just thinking about getting on the subway.'

The culprit fled on foot to parts unknown, police said. A WABC-TV video report characterized the attacks as random.

The station Tuesday morning said a person of interest was picked up overnight in Brooklyn, and while his identity was not yet known, charges against him are pending.

The below video report aired prior to the arrest of the person of interest:

RELATED: Transgender attacker menaces man with shoe, then punches him in face on NYC subway platform, leaving victim bloody, cops say

Both victims of the attack were taken to a hospital, the station said, adding that the 30-year-old victim was said to be stable, while the 83-year-old man was in critical condition.

John Rodriguez, the younger victim, told WABC in a previous story that he's recovering from an injured shoulder and neck as a result of falling onto the tracks after the shove.

Rodriguez, a Queens resident, told the station he was on his way to work when the completely unprovoked attack took place: "I panicked, I started asking for help, not only for me but for the other man that was pushed."

Rodriguez started recording as a good Samaritan tried to help him, WABC reported, adding that was the moment when police said the elderly victim was shoved.

NYPD officers flooded the subway and boarded trains to search for the suspect, the station said.

Rodriguez added to WABC that he's not exactly looking forward to riding the trains again: "I get panic attacks just thinking about getting on the subway."

The NYPD said nine subway shoves have occurred so far in 2026, which is up compared to three this time last year, the station said.

Police said those with information about this incident should call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public also can submit tips by logging on the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on X @NYPDTips.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!