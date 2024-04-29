Transgender attacker menaces man with shoe, then punches him in face on NYC subway platform, leaving victim bloody, cops say

A transgender male identifying as a female menaced a man with a shoe, then punched him in face on a New York City subway platform over the weekend, leaving the victim's forehead bloody, police said.

What are the details?

Police told WPIX-TV the incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. Saturday at Grand Central station in Manhattan. Officers and emergency medical services were recorded on video attending to the 39-year-old victim, who was seen holding a cloth to his forehead as blood dripped down his hand.

The victim was loaded into an ambulance and taken to NYU Langone in stable condition, the station said.

Police said the attacker fled the scene, no one was arrested, and it remains unclear what led to the attack, WPIX said.

The station said the attack left subway riders concerned about transit safety.

“It has been like people getting attacked by random people,” Ruben Morales, who has been riding the subway since he can remember, told WPIX.

Subway rider Chris J. added to the station that "it is New York, and you just gotta stay safe, no matter where you are. Just be vigilant of your surroundings."

WPIX, citing NYPD data, noted that subway crime is down more than 23% in March. Mayor Eric Adams previously attributed the drop in subway crime to the addition of 1,000 officers to keep watch, the station said.

Morales didn't seem convinced, telling WPIX that officials "are more worried people hopping the train instead of people getting attacked here. So, they all stay near the upstairs instead of coming down ... being around the people."

Transgender woman punches man on subway platform: NYPD youtu.be

How are observers reacting?

Nearly 1,000 comments have popped up under the WPIX story published on Yahoo News — and many of them are not happy:

"Crime in the subway is down 23%? Go tell those that have been punched, killed, and outright victimized by criminals," one commenter wrote.

"Transmania," another commenter declared. "From middle schools to subways."

"Probably called him 'he' and refused to use his preferred pronouns," another commenter quipped.

"Hate crime?" another commenter wondered with tongue firmly in cheek.

"When 2 + 2 = Wednesday, this is what you get," another commenter pointed out.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

