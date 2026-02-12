Exclusive: ICE urges Georgia sheriff not to release illegal alien ‘monster’ accused of sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl

Immigration and Customs Enforcement is urging Georgia law enforcement officials not to release an illegal alien charged with sexual crimes against a child, according to a Department of Homeland Security press release exclusively obtained by Blaze News.

Juan Carlos Salvador Diaz, 29, was accused of sexual battery against a 10-year-old girl on August 1, 2025, and on December 1, 2023. Salvador Diaz allegedly committed these crimes at a Marietta apartment complex.

'We need cooperation from state and local authorities to return these types of sickos over to us, so we can get them OUT of our country before they victimize more Americans.'

Local authorities arrested him on January 30, and he is facing two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

Salvador Diaz is currently being held without bond.

The DHS reported that the Honduran national illegally entered the U.S. in 2019.

The day after his arrest, ICE lodged an arrest detainer with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office.

ICE is urging the Cobb County Sheriff's Office not to release Salvador Diaz from its jail without first notifying the federal immigration agency.

"This monster sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl. We are now asking Georgia authorities to commit to honoring the ICE arrest detainer to ensure this pedophile is not released and able to prey on more innocent children," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement provided to Blaze News. "We need cooperation from state and local authorities to return these types of sickos over to us, so we can get them OUT of our country before they victimize more Americans."

The Cobb County Sheriff's Office's website acknowledges that the DHS has a detainer against Salvador Diaz.

In January 2021, then-newly elected Sheriff Craig Owens terminated the sheriff's office's participation in ICE's 287(g) Program, which allowed local law enforcement to identify and process immigration violators in its correctional facilities.

However, in 2024, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signed HB 1105 into law, which requires "any custodial authority" to "comply with, honor, and fulfill any request made in the immigration detainer notice."

The Cobb County Sheriff's Office did not respond to a request for comment.

