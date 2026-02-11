'Not true': Chicago Mayor Johnson's ICE order has his own prosecutors up in arms

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) touted big plans to go after Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. However, the city's top prosecutor is calling out Johnson's anti-ICE executive order as a "wholly inappropriate" disaster, while alleging the mayor's claims of collaboration are "not true."



In late January, Johnson signed the "ICE on Notice" executive order, which directed the Chicago Police Department to investigate and document any alleged illegal activity by federal agents, then refer that evidence to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office for potential prosecution.

'Mayor Johnson's statement is not true.'

Johnson claimed that Cook County State's Attorney Eileen O'Neill Burke's office was "in complete support of this executive order."

"Our office worked closely in collaboration with the state's attorney's office to ensure that this executive order will have the ability to do exactly what it is designed to do," the mayor told reporters in January.

O'Neill Burke rebuked Johnson's claims, writing in a post on X, "Mayor Johnson's statement is not true. The CCSAO did not receive the Executive Order until it was released to the public. We do not provide legal approval of any matter until we've reviewed it. On such a critical issue, it's important we get it right."

Yvette Loizon, the CCSAO's attorney for policy and external affairs, issued a two-page staff memo criticizing provisions listed in Johnson's order, according to a Saturday report from CWB Chicago. Loizon reportedly called some aspects of the order "wholly inappropriate" and warned that it "jeopardizes our ability to effectively prosecute and secure convictions when federal agents have committed a crime."

RELATED: 'ICE on Notice': Chicago Mayor Johnson threatens to prosecute federal agents enforcing immigration laws

Eileen O'Neill Burke. E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The memo also allegedly stated that O'Neill Burke is "deeply concerned" about federal immigration agents "who have been wreaking havoc in communities across the country and in our own neighborhoods."

"The Mayor's recent Executive Order introduces additional hurdles," it reportedly read.

Loizon criticized Johnson's executive order for instructing police to refer matters for prosecution "at the direction of the Mayor's Office," arguing that it tainted a process that was intended to be non-political, CWB Chicago reported. Loizon also reportedly contended that defense attorneys may argue that any charges were politically motivated and illegitimate.

RELATED: Illinois governor signs law to counter Trump administration's 'depravity' — DHS fires back immediately

Brandon Johnson. Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Johnson's office responded to the criticism, claiming that it had "reviewed the language with the State's Attorney's Chief of Policy and made edits based on their feedback."

"The CCSAO's public statements do indicate complete agreement with the objectives of the executive order," the mayor's office insisted.

The CCSAO did not respond to a request for comment.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!