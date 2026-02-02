'ICE on Notice': Chicago Mayor Johnson threatens to prosecute federal agents enforcing immigration laws

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) signed an "ICE on Notice" executive order on Saturday, threatening to prosecute Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents for potential misconduct.

Johnson's executive action directed the Chicago Police Department to "investigate and document alleged illegal activity by federal immigration agents and refer evidence of felony violations to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office for prosecution."

'Instead of working with us, Illinois sanctuary politicians RELEASE violent criminals from their jails directly back into our communities to perpetrate more crimes and create more victims.'

CPD officers are directed to document federal enforcement activities, including by recording body-camera footage and verifying names and badge numbers of federal supervisory officers on the scene. Police are required to submit a complete report detailing any alleged violations.

Any documented illegal activities will be shared with the public, according to the city.

The mayor claimed that the order created "a framework for public accountability in the event federal agents violate local or state law while operating in Chicago."

Johnson further alleged that the Trump administration's federal immigration operations have "violated constitutionally protected rights." He also claimed that ICE activities have "destabilized communities" and "provoked life-threatening confrontations."

RELATED: Seattle's sanctuary mayor orders local police to investigate ICE activities

Photo by Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images

"Nobody is above the law. There is no such thing as 'absolute immunity' in America," Johnson stated. "The lawlessness of Trump's militarized immigration agents puts the lives and well-being of every Chicagoan in immediate danger. With today's order, we are putting ICE on notice in our city. Chicago will not sit idly by while Trump floods federal agents into our communities and terrorizes our residents."

In a statement to the Center Square, Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara Jr. called Johnson's executive order political bluster.

"The only good thing in that piece of toilet paper is 'no CPD member will be required to arrest any federal agents,'" Catanzara said.

Catanzara raised concerns that the order requires police to document any allegations of misconduct against a federal agent.

"That needs to be a two-way street, and I will advise our members of such. Citizens can also be named offenders," he said.

“These claims of criminal misconduct by ICE law enforcement are FALSE,” Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement shared with WLS-TV.

McLaughlin stated that under President Donald Trump and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, “ICE is held to the highest professional standard, and officers regularly receive ongoing training.”

“As our brave law enforcement arrests and removes dangerous criminal illegal aliens, including murderers, rapists, and gang members from our communities, America can be proud of the professionalism our officers bring [to] the job, day in and day out,” the statement continued. “Instead of working with us, Illinois sanctuary politicians RELEASE violent criminals from their jails directly back into our communities to perpetrate more crimes and create more victims.”

McLaughlin contended that the state’s sanctuary policies had led to the release of 1,768 criminal illegal aliens since January 20. She noted that there are over 4,000 immigrants with active detainers currently incarcerated in Illinois jails.

RELATED: Illinois governor signs law to counter Trump administration's 'depravity' — DHS fires back immediately

Photo by Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson (D) took similar action against federal immigration agents last week, requiring the Seattle Police Department to investigate, verify, and document immigration enforcement activity.

The Seattle Police Officers Guild called the mayor's action "toothless virtue-signaling rhetoric," declaring that the "concept of pitting two armed law enforcement agencies against each other is ludicrous and will not happen."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!