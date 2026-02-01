Seattle's sanctuary mayor orders local police to investigate ICE activities

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson (D) on Thursday announced several measures to prepare for a potential increase in federal immigration enforcement activities in the city.

'The biggest losers are the people she was elected to serve.'

The mayor's office aims to "protect city residents" from immigration enforcement activities, a press release from the city reads. Wilson's office stated that it had "no information indicating a surge" of Immigration and Customs Enforcement or Customs and Border Protection agents in the area. However, it claimed there is a "critical" need to prepare, citing the "increased activity over the last year" and the "unpredictable, chaotic, and violent behavior of the federal government."

As part of these efforts, Wilson declared that she is directing the Seattle Police Department to investigate, verify, and document immigration enforcement activity with "in-car and body-worn video." Local police will also be required to verify federal agents' official identification and "secure scenes of potentially unlawful acts to gather evidence for transmittal to prosecutors."

The SPD will share this information for other city departments and "trusted" local organizations "to ensure everyone has the latest and most accurate information."

Additionally, Wilson plans to issue an executive order prohibiting federal immigration agents from using city-owned or controlled property for their law enforcement activities. The mayor has called on other local government bodies to take similar action against ICE.

Residents are encouraged to post signs on their properties indicating that federal agents may not enter without a warrant.

Wilson has also announced that the city will invest $4 million in taxpayer funds to support organizations providing community services and legal defense assistance to immigrants.

"Whoever you are, and wherever you come from: If Seattle is your home, then this is your city," Wilson stated. "And it's our responsibility as city leaders to move quickly and get organized so we can keep people safe. That is why I am taking immediate steps today to bar federal agents from using city property for federal civil immigration enforcement activity, update SPD protocols, and support trusted community partners to aid the community response, which is our most powerful tool."

Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes declared that local law enforcement agents are "here to keep you safe, regardless of your immigration status."

"The City of Seattle is a welcoming city, and my officers will continue to abide by all laws and regulations that prohibit our participation in immigration enforcement. While we have no authority over federal agents or federal policies, we will document incidents if and when notified. The Seattle Police Department's primary responsibility is the life safety of ALL people," Barnes said.

The Seattle Police Officers Guild president, Mike Solan, pushed back on Wilson's directive, stating that the union would not force its members to comply, calling the mayor's announcement "toothless virtue signaling rhetoric."

"The concept of pitting two armed law enforcement agencies against each other is ludicrous, and will not happen," Solan said. "I will not allow SPOG members to be used as political pawns."

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told MyNorthwest that Wilson's actions were "legally illiterate."

"Enforcing federal immigration laws is a clear federal responsibility under Article I, Article II, and the Supremacy Clause," the spokesperson stated. "While this Seattle sanctuary politician continues to release pedophiles, rapists, gang members, and murderers onto the streets, our brave law enforcement will continue to risk their lives to arrest these heinous criminals and make Seattle safe again."

"How does this serve the people of Seattle? The biggest losers are the people she was elected to serve," the spokesperson added.

