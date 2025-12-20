Rapper Cardi B calls America 'ghetto' and complains about JD Vance in rant praising Saudi Arabia

Rapper Cardi B criticized "ghetto" America and praised Saudi Arabia for being cleaner and stricter in a streaming video from her overseas tour.

She complained that the U.S. vice president had criticized her, and she told her fans to convince her to move back to the U.S. She also said that Saudi Arabia was very wealthy and clean.

The rapper made the comments on an Instagram live video.

"I'm in Saudi Arabia and, so far, let me tell y'all about my experience. It's very strict out here, yeah. They will put you under the jail," she said in the video. "They ain't playing around. You will go to prison. Mess around and you'll find out. Absolutely. However, it's very easy to follow the rules here."

She said that the rules were very simple to follow and admonished her followers to stop drinking alcohol and to abstain from sex.

"They treat me like I'm their queen!" she added, saying that everyone was kind and polite, in contrast to Americans.

"I'm starting not to like America," she continued. "America makes me pay taxes. The vice president is talking s**t about me on Twitter. I don't feel real appreciated in America. Y'all need to convince me to come back."

She was referring to a post from Vice President JD Vance where he posted support for Nikki Minaj in her longtime feud with Cardi B.

"It's ghetto over there!" she said of America.

She went on to say that she had previously avoided touring in Saudi Arabia over their restrictions on gays and women. She said it only punished her fans to avoid the country.

She also said the food and the shopping in Saudi Arabia were great.

The rapper recently celebrated having a child with Stefon Diggs, the wide receiver on the New England Patriots football team.

