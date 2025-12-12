'Send in the next guy': Nicki Minaj savages Newsom over his desire to 'see trans kids'

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who polling indicates is the 2028 Democratic front-runner for presidential nomination, emphasized his support for gender ideology in a recent interview with the New York Times' Ezra Klein.

Newsom's radical remarks caught the attention not only of Republicans but of Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj, who suggested the governor's views would alienate even mentally ill "trans" adults.

'The Vance > The Gav Nots.'

In the interview published on Wednesday, Newsom told Klein that while he — like the supermajority of Americans — does not support male transvestites in women's sports, he nevertheless wants "to see trans kids."

"I have a trans godson," Newsom said. "There's no governor that's signed more pro-trans legislation than I have, and no one has been a stronger advocate for the LGBTQ community."

The "godson" whom the Democratic governor referenced in this and other defenses of his trans alliance is billionaire oil heir Natalia Williams, the 33-year-old great-granddaughter of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty who had her breasts removed and now calls herself Nats Getty.

Newsom's goddaughter is "married" to male transvestite Giselle Getty, formerly Gregory Lazzarato.

An X account managed by the Republican National Committee said in a response to the governor's comments subsequently shared by the GOP, "Gavin Newsom gushes about how he wants to see the gender mutilation of children."

Minaj was evidently among the multitude of people sickened by Newsom's statement, writing, "Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids. Haha. Not even a trans ADULT would run on that. Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids."

"GavOUT," Minaj continued. "Send in the next guy, I'm bored."

Minaj followed up her tweet with a message suggesting that Newsom thinks he's Tom Cruise, but the difference is that "his next mission IS impossible."

Normalcy advocate Robby Starbuck noted that if Minaj is going to troll Newsom "from now until 2028 then he has a big problem because Gavin's counting on the black vote and Nicki has a big enough megaphone to let them know how evil Gavin's policies are. Dude lets 13 yr old girls get their breasts cut off in his state."

Newsom has ratified numerous bills pushing the radical trans agenda in his state, including:

SB-107, making California a so-called sanctuary for child sex-rejecting mutilations;

AB-1084, making it easier for transvestites to obtain inaccurate identification documents;

AB-223, requiring any petition for a change of sex identifier by a minor to be kept confidential by the court; and

AB-1955, banning school districts from requiring school officials to inform parents if a child begins to identify as "transgender."

A Pew Research Center survey revealed earlier this year that 56% of Americans support a ban on sex-rejecting medical procedures for minors.

Whereas Minaj is highly critical of Newsom, she's clearly sweet on the 2028 Republican front-runner, Vice President JD Vance.

"Vance is an assassin," she wrote. "Don't debate him. On anything. Quick as a computer. Maybe quicker. He's the best blend I've ever seen of us&them."

In a separate message, Minaj noted, "The Vance > The Gav Nots."

