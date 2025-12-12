Trump’s DOT claims 53% of New York’s non-domiciled CDLs were issued illegally

President Donald Trump's Department of Transportation announced new action against another Democratic-led state that it claims has been illegally issuing non-domiciled commercial driver's licenses.

On Friday morning, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy revealed that an audit from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration found that over half of New York state's non-domiciled CDLs were issued illegally. The audit sampled 200 records and discovered that 107, or 53%, were issued in violation of federal law.

'What we uncovered in New York is not an administrative oversight.'

There are reportedly 32,000 active non-domiciled CDLs that were issued by New York.

According to the DOT, the New York Department of Motor Vehicles defaulted to issuing eight-year licenses to foreign drivers who applied for non-REAL ID licenses, regardless of when their legal status expired.

"This systemic failure allows the state to blindly grant long-term commercial driving privileges to foreigners that expire long after the expiration of their lawful presence in the country," the DOT stated.

Additionally, the department claimed that New York failed to provide any evidence that it had verified the lawful presence of foreign individuals before issuing them commercial driver's licenses. In some instances, New York allegedly relied on expired lawful presence documents to issue licenses.

As a result of the concerning findings, the DOT has demanded that New York immediately pause the issuance of new or renewed non-domiciled CDLs and commercial learner's permits.

The state has also been asked to conduct an internal audit to identify licenses that were issued in violation of federal regulations. The DOT warned that the state risks losing $73 million in federal highway funding if it fails to revoke all illegally issued licenses held by foreign drivers immediately.

"When more than half of the licenses reviewed were issued illegally, it isn't just a mistake — it is a dereliction of duty by state leadership. Gov. [Kathy] Hochul must immediately revoke these illegally issued licenses. If they refuse to follow the law, we will withhold federal highway funding," Duffy stated. "This administration will never stop fighting to keep you and your family safe on our roads."

During a Friday morning press conference announcing the findings, Duffy explained that states that illegally issue CDLs endanger American drivers nationwide, since the licenses allow interstate operations.

Duffy described New York as the worst offender for issuing licenses in violation of federal law. The DOT has given New York 30 days to come into compliance.

California and New York account for half of the non-domiciled CDLs issued in the nation, Duffy stated.

"What we uncovered in New York is not an administrative oversight," FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs stated during the press conference. "It's a systematically, grossly unacceptable deviation from a federal safety regulation that has been on the books for a long period of time."

