'Blind allegiance': Thune lays into blue states passing up Trump tax relief

With major tax breaks just around the corner, Senate Majority Leader John Thune reveals the real reason Democrats are skipping out on major tax breaks.

Several blue states across the country are opting out of the major tax breaks promised in President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act, including provisions like deductions for seniors and no tax on tips. These tax breaks are set to go into effect on January 1, 2026.

'They are doing it because of Trump derangement syndrome or a blind allegiance to high-tax policies.'

These policies are popular across the political spectrum, yet Democrats are depriving their constituents of the opportunity to reap the benefits. Some of these states include Colorado, Illinois, New York, and Maine, as well as Washington, D.C.

The Treasury Department called this a deliberate act of "partisan stonewalling," suggesting Democrats are denying their constituents crucial financial relief.

RELATED: Blue-state ‘Grinches’ are stealing your tax relief, says Treasury Secretary Bessent

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

"This partisan stonewalling is a direct assault on the very families and workers liberal politicians claim to champion," the department stated. "By denying their residents access to these important tax cuts, these governors and legislators are forcing hardworking Americans to shoulder higher state tax burdens, robbing them of the relief they deserve and exacerbating the financial squeeze on low- and middle-income households."

Thune echoed the department's concerns, saying Democrats are getting in the way of overdue tax relief for millions of hardworking Americans.

"Affordability starts with more money in your pocket," Thune told Blaze News. "Republicans passed the Working Families Tax Cuts so that every working family, regardless of where they live, can have more money and new opportunities to get ahead."

"It is outrageous that Democrat politicians would try to stop seniors, tipped workers, and people who work overtime from receiving this historic tax relief," Thune added.

RELATED: ‘Very low-IQ person’: Jasmine Crockett launches Senate campaign with funny video that may give the GOP the last laugh

Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Thune speculated that the Democrats' refusal to embrace even Trump's most popular policies is rooted in an inexplicable "blind allegiance" to high taxes, or just plain old Trump derangement syndrome.

"Whether they are doing it because of Trump derangement syndrome or a blind allegiance to high-tax policies, Democrat leaders like Governor Mills, Hochul, and Pritzker are making explicitly clear that Democrats prioritize high taxes and regulatory burdens over the financial well-being of the people they represent," Thune added, referring to Governors Janet Mills of Maine, Kathy Hochul of New York, and J.B. Pritzker of Illinois.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!