Christian NFL star apologizes after reference to kids' game that likely left LGBTQ crowd seething

An NFL star running back who has been outspoken about his Christian faith is facing criticism for uttering what some call a gay slur while live on television.

Bijan Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons was celebrating the team's upset victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday when he joked about playing "smear the queer," a common kids' game.

'It was not reflective of my beliefs and I am so sorry to those I offended seriously!'

Robinson was talking about a play during the game that appeared to be from backyard football and added, "Smear the queer, that’s what this is, smear the queer!”

Someone on the set quickly tried to correct him by saying, "Kill the carrier," a more politically correct name for the game.

On Friday, Robinson posted an apology on social media.

"Hey everyone I want to apologize for the insensitive comment I made in the broadcast, it was a football game we used to play as a kid but that’s not an excuse," he wrote.

"I recognize the mistake and make sure to do better in the future," he added. "It was not reflective of my beliefs and I am so sorry to those I offended seriously!"

Video of his comments were posted to social media, where it garnered millions of views.

Robinson has often talked about his Christian faith and established a foundation to give back to society in four areas: "Faith, Homelessness, Youth, and Literacy," according to his website.

RELATED: Liberals spew hatred at NFL player for pointing at Trump and doing his dance: 'Yousa hoe a** n***a'

Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

"I do all the things that is necessary for me to continue my relationship with God. Even after games, in postgame interviews, I never go without saying ‘God’ first," he said after getting drafted for the NFL.

"I play for Him. I play for God," he added. "I do everything in my life for God, so He’ll only continue to keep blessing you. My faith is my biggest thing.”

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!