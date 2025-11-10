Liberals spew hatred at NFL player for pointing at Trump after touchdown and doing his dance: 'Yousa hoe a** n***a'

A Detroit Lions football player was assailed online after doing the "Trump dance" at a game Sunday after he scored a touchdown.

The Washington Commanders were playing the Lions at the stadium in Maryland with President Donald Trump in attendance when wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown appeared to point up to him after his touchdown.

'Amon-Ra St. Brown did the trump dance? F**k his b***h a** too, hope the city turn on his lame a**.'

The receiver then mimed the president's dance, and two other players joined him in the celebration.

The president later posted a video of St. Brown's dance on his Truth Social account, where it garnered more than 3,000 ReTruths.

That prompted many to express their hatred and criticism against St. Brown.

"Amon Ra St Brown you are a f**king disgrace," reads one missive that garnered over 9,000 likes on X.

"Amon-Ra St. Brown did the trump dance? F**k his bitch ass too, hope the city turn on his lame ass @amonra_stbrown Yousa hoe ass n***a, Detroit dont rock with that s**t," another post reads.

"Hey @amonra_stbrown f**k you, stop supporting an orange racist, sexist, felon currently stopping people from receiving food, illegally arresting with ICE, & holding government hostage. Hear the crowd boo him out of the building? READ THE ROOM, DIPS**T!" another detractor said.

"Doing this to kiss the ass of the man withholding food from 42 million people. How disappointing. How disgraceful," another account said.

"Lost a lot of respect for @amonra_stbrown today after he acknowledged the pedo in chief. But hey, he makes his millions right? So he forgave to worry about all the people negatively affected by the republican shut down," said the account for the Montgomery County Warriors Baseball nonprofit.

Others praised St. Brown for ignoring cancel culture.

BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock opined on the incident in a statement to Blaze News.

"Liberals spend all of their time policing the behavior and thoughts of black people. NFL players do not have a problem with Donald Trump or the Republican Party. Black men in general do not have a problem with Donald Trump or the Republican Party. They are forced to pretend they have a problem with Trump to keep peace at home with their wives and mothers and get the financial rewards of the entertainment industry. It's a charade that needs to stop," Whitlock said.

St. Brown soon afterward was punched by a Commanders player who was then suspended by the league, leading many to believe that the Trump dance had something to do with the incident.

The Commanders went on to lose that game by a score of 22 to 44.

