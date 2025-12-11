‘The most rigged game I’ve ever seen’: Dave Portnoy explodes over NFL game finish

The Las Vegas Raiders played the Denver Broncos this past weekend, and no one was angrier about the results than Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who took to social media to rant about the end of the game.

“We need this entire segment investigated by the NFL. Third and three, 24 seconds. The spread is Denver minus eight and a half. They were up 24-7 by the way, with like two minutes to go. He spikes the ball. Why are you spiking the ball with 16 seconds in a 10-point game is beyond me,” Portnoy complained.

“The game is over. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a spike in that situation. But we’re just starting, boys and girls,” he continued, before angrily breaking down another absurd play.

“Game’s over. And then Pete Carroll runs out the field goal unit and kicks a field goal to end the game with no time. This guy, prison. This ref, prison. Pete Carroll, prison. NFL, prison. This is the most rigged game I’ve ever seen in my entire life. Disgusting. Prison,” he added.



“I agree with Dave,” BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock tells BlazeTV contributor Steve Kim on “Fearless.” “I mean, that is absolutely disgusting, and it makes no sense. Can you defend any of this?”

Portnoy, whose anger was due to how the potential rigging of the game would affect those gambling on it, is not the one who Whitlock and Kim feel bad for.

“Portnoy is doing pretty well. I get the sense whatever money he lost, he’s going to be good. We don’t have to send him a GoFundMe campaign,” Kim comments. “But there’s a reason why I don’t gamble.”

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.