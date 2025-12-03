Rookie Patriots running back calls out global persecution of Christians: 'Will you stand with them?'

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson decided to bring attention to the worldwide persecution of Christians while on the field Monday night.

The rookie from Virginia decided to promote his faith through the NFL's My Cause My Cleats program, which allows players to champion a cause or nonprofit of their choosing on their cleats during games.

'I'm living proof of what the mercy of God can do.'

On "Monday Night Football," Henderson rushed for 67 yards on just 11 carries in a 33-15 win over the New York Giants. During the game, the 23-year-old wore cleats dedicated to persecuted Christians around the world.

Henderson partnered with the Global Christian Relief Fund to promote messages like, "Pray for Persecuted Christians," "Faith Endures," and Bible passage Matthew 5:10: "Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness sake, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven."

The shoe design featured raised crosses, praying hands, and blood drops to symbolize the blood of Christ and the blood of martyrs. Additionally the cleats featured a map highlighting regions around the world where Christians are persecuted, including Central America, Southeast Asia, and most of Africa.



FOXBOROUGH, MASS. - DECEMBER 1: A detailed view of the My Cause My Cleats worn by TreVeyon Henderson #32 of the New England Patriots prior to the game against the New York Giants. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

The same day, Henderson shared a video on X from Global Christian Relief with the caption, "Will you stand with them?"

The video showcased Christian suffering from around the world.

The Ohio State alumnus has not been shy about showing his faith publicly. The pinned post on his X page from 2024 came at the height of his college career and focused on a strong Christian message.

"I'm living proof of what the mercy of God can do, for all the things I've done and the choices made that I regret I would still be lost," Henderson wrote last July.

"But Jesus took the old me and he made it new, that's what the mercy of God can do," the star added, before citing Ephesians 2:4-5, "But God is so rich in mercy, and he loved us so much, that even though we were dead because of our sins, he gave us life when he raised Christ from the dead. (It is only by God's grace that you have been saved!)"

The support for persecuted Christians has gained mainstream momentum recently, even from the likes of platinum-selling rapper Nicki Minaj.

At the beginning of November, she shared a post from President Donald Trump and wrote that she felt a "deep sense of gratitude" that she can "freely worship God" in the United States. The president's post said that Christianity was under threat in Nigeria with thousands of Christians being killed.

Minaj, whose real name Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, took her cause to the United Nations at an event organized by U.S. entities.

"In Nigeria, Christians are being targeted," Minaj said, according to the BBC. "Churches have been burned, families have been torn apart ... simply because of how they pray."

