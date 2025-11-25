Male powerlifter disqualified after becoming 'World's Strongest Woman'

Fans and supporters of female athletes are outraged over the results of a world's strongest woman competition.

Multiple competitors are speaking out after a man allegedly took first place in the women's category at the event, with organizers saying they had no idea a man had competed against women.

'This is bulls**t.'

The 2025 Official Strongman Games took place in Arlington, Texas, over the weekend, and saw alleged transgender athlete Jammie Booker, a biological male, defeat nine female competitors. As reported by Fitness Volt, Booker took home the narrow victory after runner-up Andrea Thompson finished seventh in the final event, edging her out by just a point.

The results had Booker winning with 47 points, while Thompson had 46, and Allira-Joy Cowley came in third place with 39 points.



Viewers immediately began circulating footage from the winner's podium in which Thompson appeared to say, "This is bulls**t," before walking off the platform.

On her Instagram page, Thompson shared multiple posts that declared her the true winner of the event, with commenters seemingly in unanimous agreement.

In a video posted to Instagram, Booker thanked everyone who donated to his cause and even "checked in" regarding his mental health.

"There were a lot of, like, dark days getting here mentally and emotionally," the lifter said.

Booker called the other competitors "insanely badass women" and said it was "an honor" to share the stage with them. He added that he did not think he was going to win.

Booker's page lists "she/her" pronouns and the accolades of "pro strongwoman," "world's strongest woman 2025," and "North America's strongest woman." It also provides a link to a GoFundMe page titled "Help Jammie Become 'World's Strongest Woman.'"

Booker raised over $1,500 for registration, flight, and hotel costs, which the fundraiser said would total around $900.

On Tuesday, the strongman organization posted a statement to its social media, saying it was unaware that an athlete "who is biologically male and who now identifies as female" competed in the Women's Open category.

The organization said that had it been aware, the athlete would not have been permitted to compete in that category.

"We are clear — competitors can only compete in the category for the biological sex recorded at birth," the organization wrote.

Without declaring a new winner, the company said it had "disqualified the athlete in question" and that "athlete points and places will be altered accordingly."

Female powerlifter Morgan Irons released a video criticizing Booker for taking opportunities away from women.

"There has been an individual, Jammie Booker, who has been competing as a biological male within the women's division of strongman," Irons said.

"This individual competed in the women's division as a biological man, plain and simple. As a woman, this is very, very frustrating because their participation in the women's division has taken away prize money, podium finishes, national bids, and a pro card from biological women," she continued.

At the same time, women's sports activist and former national gymnastics champion Jennifer Sey told Fearless that women are still "being erased from their own sex-class, their own sports categories, and their own legal protections."

She said that Booker winning the title "Strongest Woman in the World" was a clear indication that there is still work to be done.

Critics pointed to a YouTube video seemingly posted by Booker in 2017, which described him as a "21-year-old" transgender person with a "history of abuse, struggling to stay true to herself while under the rule of her religious parents."

Booker did not respond to a request for comment.

