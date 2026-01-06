The proof is in: Ravens’ John Harbaugh hates Derrick Henry

Last Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens lost 24-26 against the Pittsburgh Steelers after rookie kicker Tyler Loop missed a 44-yard field goal as time expired. The loss has fans angry and analysts confused. In the play prior, head coach John Harbaugh ordered quarterback Lamar Jackson to kneel (causing a loss of yards) instead of running the ball with Ravens superstar running back Derrick Henry to shorten the field goal attempt for the inexperienced kicker.

This head-scratcher combined with other examples brings Jason Whitlock, BlazeTV’s resident sports critic, to one conclusion: “John Harbaugh hates Derrick Henry.”

On this episode of “Fearless,” Whitlock and contributors Steve Kim and Jay Skapinac unpack why they believe Harbaugh’s repeated decisions to sideline Henry in critical moments reveal a deeper coaching flaw.

“You settle for a 44-yard field goal in the wind in Pittsburgh? ... Are you kidding me?” Whitlock asks in shock. “You just watched [Steelers' veteran kicker Chris Boswell] miss an extra point, and you got a timeout and the best running back in football, Derrick Henry, and you don't give him a carry to see if you can take three, four, five, maybe 10 yards off that field goal?”

He argues that this is a “fireable offense” for Harbaugh because it’s not the first time he’s neglected to use the most powerful player on his roster.

Two weeks ago during the Ravens’ game against the New England Patriots, Harbaugh kept Henry on the bench during the final two drives, despite his early fourth-quarter touchdown, 128 rushing yards, and overall dominance in the game.

“It goes further than that,” says Kim.

Henry “should have had actually 10 more carries” in the game against the Steelers, he argues.

“Lamar Jackson — look, he seems to be banged up. He's not the athlete he was. He's probably on a slight descent in terms of being able to evade and run away from people. ... Derrick Henry from the very first drive of that game seemed to be ripping off large chunks of yardage,” he continues.

“He's the type of back that as the games go on, he body punches you, and he takes away your will and your willingness to get in his way, and I thought the whole game they should have been riding him. Jason, I think the issue goes far beyond getting another carry or two in the last minute.”

Skapinac agrees that Henry is being underutilized by Harbaugh. Even though the Super Bowl-winning coach has a stellar resume, his “message has staled.”

“He's worn his welcome. It's time to move on,” he says.

To hear more of the conversation, watch the video above.

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.