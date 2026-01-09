Renee Good’s shooting won’t spark a ‘George Floyd 2.0’ — here’s why

Yesterday, in south Minneapolis, 37-year-old U.S. citizen Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent during a large-scale federal immigration enforcement operation. Good allegedly weaponized her SUV in an attempt to ram and run over the agent who shot her.

President Trump and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem have framed the officer’s actions as self-defense, while Democrat officials, most notably Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey, and Rep. Ilhan Omar, have framed the incident as the unjustified and reckless killing of an innocent observer. They, as well as other Democrat officials, have publicly claimed that Good was merely trying to drive away, even though video footage captures the ICE agents being propelled backward from the impact of Good’s vehicle.

BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock says it’s clear Democrats are hoping to turn this into a “George Floyd 2.0.” On this episode of “Jason Whitlock Harmony,” Whitlock and contributors Shemeka Michelle, Dre Baldwin, and Virgil Walker explain why their plan is bound to fail.

Shemeka says it’s unlikely that Good’s death will be as politically profitable as Floyd’s. For one, Good is a “white woman,” she says, meaning her race automatically disqualifies her from being the ideal victim the left seeks to push its social justice wars.

“Number two, this happened during the dead of winter. I don’t know how many black people they’re going to get to go out and be in the streets for long periods of time,” she adds, alluding to the orchestrated, heavily funded, not-at-all grassroots movement that was BLM.

Whitlock speculates that if Good had been a black woman, a George Floyd 2.0 would still be an impossibility because the officer — out of fear of vicious backlash — would likely have refrained from shooting.

But Baldwin disagrees. “I think the ICE agent probably still would’ve shot had it been a black woman. I still don’t think it would be as big of a deal as George Floyd because George Floyd, if you looked at the video (just the 90 second clip that came out), he appeared completely innocent and not a threat,” he counters, “whereas this woman ... was behind the wheel of a vehicle. ... [Good] was playing offense in some way.”

Walker, however, notes that recent studies indicate that law enforcement is less likely to use deadly force when the perpetrator is black. Had Good been black, he thinks there might have been at least “a delay in response” from the shooting officer.

“At the end of the day, I think legally speaking, what prosecutors are going to be looking at, what people are going to be trying to determine is: At the time that the officer pulled the trigger, was the vehicle aiming at him in such a way that he would be directly hit? That’s the sliver that everybody is trying to figure out,” he adds.

In regard to the incident being escalated into a George Floyd 2.0, Walker says he highly doubts Good’s case has the makings of a BLM-level movement.

