Transgender powerlifter easily defeats women as old as 58; USA Weightlifting defends 'inclusive' policy

Yet another male competitor has won a female powerlifting competition, with the event's governing body standing by its current policy.

A man by the name of Vicki Piper won the Masters National Weightlifting Championships in Reno, Nevada, in late March 2024. Piper competed in the 76-kilogram weight category for women 55 years old and over. Piper, 57, defeated 55-year-old women as well as a 58-year-old female en route to a crushing victory.

Results showed that in the snatch competition, he lifted over 123 pounds, compared to the second-place finisher who lifted just over 101 pounds. In the clean and jerk, 156.2 pounds was Piper's winning total against a second-place total of 140.8 pounds.

Video of Piper's victory started circulating online, as well as photos from the podium, which of course showed an obvious biological advantage.

"Thank you, USA Weightlifting, for hosting such a well thought out and supportive event here in Reno, Nevada," Piper wrote on Instagram, according to Breitbart.



The competition's governing body, USA Weightlifting, released an official statement in which it stood by its policy, last updated in 2021.

The rules stated that men who believe they are women are required to have gone through hormone therapy for a minimum of two years to "minimize gender related competitive advantages."

If a man undergoes sex-change surgery and has been cleared to participate by a doctor, the man may also compete against women.

The rules also provided definitions of transgender and gender identity, referring of course to sex being "assigned at birth" and gender identity referring to one's "internal psychological identification," which includes male, female, "both," or "neither."



The company said in its statement that it strongly believes in supporting a "diverse and inclusive weightlifting category" and seeks to maintain "competitive equity."

Organization officials also said that they welcome feedback but would not engage with nor tolerate "hate speech."

Male powerlifters showcased their ability to beat women across the world in 2023, including one male in Western Canada beating his second-place opponent by 450 pounds.

Another male competitor bragged about "p**sing" next to women.

Actual female powerlifter April Hutchinson, who has become a vocal critic against men in her competitions, remarked on the latest fiasco.

"If we have to do cheek swabs at every competition, let's do that. But there's no reason why a man should be competing in women's sports," she told NewsMax.

Hutchinson was removed from a museum months earlier because she had spoken out on the topic.

