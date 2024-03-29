Images via @ReallyRowdyRed/@itsNTBmedia (screenshot)/X
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Transgender powerlifter easily defeats women as old as 58; USA Weightlifting defends 'inclusive' policy
March 29, 2024
Yet another male competitor has won a female powerlifting competition, with the event's governing body standing by its current policy.
A man by the name of Vicki Piper won the Masters National Weightlifting Championships in Reno, Nevada, in late March 2024. Piper competed in the 76-kilogram weight category for women 55 years old and over. Piper, 57, defeated 55-year-old women as well as a 58-year-old female en route to a crushing victory.
Results showed that in the snatch competition, he lifted over 123 pounds, compared to the second-place finisher who lifted just over 101 pounds. In the clean and jerk, 156.2 pounds was Piper's winning total against a second-place total of 140.8 pounds.
Video of Piper's victory started circulating online, as well as photos from the podium, which of course showed an obvious biological advantage.
"Thank you, USA Weightlifting, for hosting such a well thought out and supportive event here in Reno, Nevada," Piper wrote on Instagram, according to Breitbart.
The competition's governing body, USA Weightlifting, released an official statement in which it stood by its policy, last updated in 2021.
The rules stated that men who believe they are women are required to have gone through hormone therapy for a minimum of two years to "minimize gender related competitive advantages."
If a man undergoes sex-change surgery and has been cleared to participate by a doctor, the man may also compete against women.
The rules also provided definitions of transgender and gender identity, referring of course to sex being "assigned at birth" and gender identity referring to one's "internal psychological identification," which includes male, female, "both," or "neither."
The company said in its statement that it strongly believes in supporting a "diverse and inclusive weightlifting category" and seeks to maintain "competitive equity."
Organization officials also said that they welcome feedback but would not engage with nor tolerate "hate speech."
\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83d\udea8\u203c\ufe0f Girls, step aside, now a man will show you how to lift a barbell correctly.\n\nVicki Piper, 57, who identifies as a woman, took first place in the women's 76-kilogram weight class during the 2024 Masters Nationals. Both of Piper's lifts were competition records.\n\nThe athlete\u2026— (@)
Male powerlifters showcased their ability to beat women across the world in 2023, including one male in Western Canada beating his second-place opponent by 450 pounds.
Another male competitor bragged about "p**sing" next to women.
Actual female powerlifter April Hutchinson, who has become a vocal critic against men in her competitions, remarked on the latest fiasco.
"If we have to do cheek swabs at every competition, let's do that. But there's no reason why a man should be competing in women's sports," she told NewsMax.
Hutchinson was removed from a museum months earlier because she had spoken out on the topic.
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.