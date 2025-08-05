Epstein’s lawyer makes SHOCKING claim about client list

On top of being one of the most renown lawyers in the world, the youngest professor in Harvard Law School history, and the author of several best-sellers, Alan Dershowitz, says Glenn Beck, is also “the man with the most knowledge on the topic that every person in America is dying to learn about ... Jeffrey Epstein.”

On a recent episode of “The Glenn Beck Podcast,” Dershowitz, who was Epstein’s attorney during the 2008 criminal case in Florida, made a shocking claim about the client list.

“I was told by Kash Patel, ‘I've seen the book. I know the book. I've seen the names.’ ... That was before he was in office,” says Glenn, contrasting Patel’s affirmation of Epstein’s black book in their 2023 interview to the FBI and the DOJ’s joint memo declaring the black book doesn’t exist.

“How do you read this?” he asks.

“Jeffrey Epstein was not a pedophile. That term has a specific meaning. It means people who are sexually attracted to prepubescent girls or boys — that is 11, 12 years old. That's the definition of all psychiatrists and of the law. Epstein was interested in 16-year-olds, 17-year-olds, 18-year-olds,” says Dershowitz, acknowledging that Epstein was nonetheless “a bad person, [who] did terrible, terrible things.”

“Number two: He was not a trafficker. Traffickers make money by selling and enslaving girls. What he did is he was a selfish guy who was having sex [or] sexual contact ... with all these 16-, 17-year-olds and maybe, maybe lending them to people like Prince Andrew. We don't know for sure,” he adds. “But he was not a trafficker in the true sense of the word. That's why there's no client list. There were no clients.”

As for the claim that Epstein was working undercover for the Mossad, Israel's intelligence agency, Dershowitz says it’s impossible. “He didn't work for the Mossad. I know that because I debriefed him when I was trying to make a deal for him back in 2007, and he would have told me ... if he was working for the government because it would have helped him get a clear, better deal.”

“He was furious at the deal, the sweetheart deal. He had to serve 18 months and get registered as a sex offender. When I helped him get that deal, he fired me, refused to pay my legal fees, and said I was the worst lawyer he ever had because he didn't think that was a particularly good deal,” he tells Glenn.

In his opinion, everything should be released – including the names of Epstein’s accusers. Given people make up false narratives to further their personal agendas, it’s only fair, in his opinion, to include their names and their potential “credibility issues” in the information release as well.

“Unless you also reveal the credibility issues of the accusers, it would be unfair just to list the people who are accused without knowing that the accusers are people with long histories of lying. So that's why I'm in favor of everything being released,” he says. “From day one, I wanted everything released. I've waived all my privacy rights, my legal lawyer, client rights. I want everything out there.”

To hear more of the conversation, watch the full interview above.

