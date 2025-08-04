Thug, 18, takes man's property at gunpoint — but runs after victim's family opens fire, cops say. Thug should've stayed away.

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies and detectives responded to an aggravated robbery and shooting in the 13700 block of Victoria Street near Evanston in East Harris County last week, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Authorities said an adult male allegedly approached a victim outside his home, pointed a handgun at the victim, and took the victim's wallet and keys.

Cantera fled the scene on foot, the sheriff's office said. But he wouldn't get far.

But deputies told KTRK-TV that the victim's family members came outside.

The sheriff's office said that when the suspect — identified as 18-year-old Anthony L. Cantera — pointed a gun at them and opened fire, one of the victim's family members returned fire.

RELATED: 3 armed thugs wearing ski masks allegedly break into Texas home. But homeowner also has gun — and simply does what Texans do.

Anthony L. Cantera. Image source: Harris County (Texas) Sheriff Ed Gonzalez

Cantera fled the scene on foot, the sheriff's office said. But he wouldn't get far.

A short time later, deputies responded to a report of a gunshot victim at a residence located in the 800 block of Nadolney Street — less than half a mile from the initial scene on Victoria Street.

There, deputies located a male matching the original suspect's description who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, authorities said.

The individual was identified as Cantera — the same male identified as the suspect in the earlier incident on Victoria Street — and he was charged with aggravated robbery, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives believe Cantera — who was hospitalized in fair condition and received treatment for his wound — was involved in several other robberies.

Anyone with information related to this incident or the suspect is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Unit at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!