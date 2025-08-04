Justice Department reportedly launches grand jury investigation into Russiagate

The Department of Justice is opening a grand jury investigation into the allegations against Democratic officials of a conspiracy dubbed "Russiagate," according to sources who spoke to Fox News Digital.

The report said that U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi directed her staff to open the grand jury investigation on Monday morning. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard had issued a criminal referral on the basis of unearthed documents substantiating the accusation that the probe into President Donald Trump was meant to influence the election.

'I've seen up close the self-serving tactics of people who put ambition and influence over their oath to the Constitution.'

Gabbard's memo was titled "Intelligence Community suppression of intelligence showing ‘Russian and criminal actors did not impact’ the 2016 presidential election via cyber-attacks on infrastructure."

Gabbard accused former President Barack Obama and his officials of contriving a "narrative that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help President Trump win" and "selling it to the American people as though it were true."

A spokeperson for the Justice Department said the organization would not comment on the existence of a grand jury investigation but that Bondi was taking the referral from Gabbard "very seriously." The spokesperson added that Bondi believed there was "clear cause for deep concern" about the allegations.

No charges have yet been filed against anyone, but a grand jury investigation would be a precursor to charges being filed.

"I've seen up close the self-serving tactics of people who put ambition and influence over their oath to the Constitution," Gabbard said in an interview with Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck.

"Like many others, I've sworn to defend that Constitution in uniform and in office," she added. "That's why this work matters so much. I carry a heavy responsibility — but it's one I embrace with purpose."

