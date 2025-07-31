Evidence in 'burn bags': DNI Tulsi Gabbard gives Glenn Beck IC update in exclusive interview

The Trump administration has put the entire intelligence community on notice in recent weeks as intelligence leaders like Tulsi Gabbard and John Ratcliffe have pushed for disclosure and declassification. Gabbard in particular has made headlines by exposing the truth about the Russian collusion hoax, and she says there is much more yet to come.

Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, sat down for an interview with Glenn Beck on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing disclosure war inside the intelligence community and the mainstream media's role in the cover-up.

'It’s a very different story, however, if you use a burn bag to try to get rid of evidence.'

Beck noted that the media has mainly been silent on the historic revelations that are coming out of the intelligence community, or, if they do cover them, they are very selective in their coverage. He also observed that people like attorney Marc Elias, former Secretary of State John Kerry, and former FBI agent Peter Strzok, among others, have been shielding themselves online in light of these revelations.

Gabbard said that the media's behavior is a sign of their guilt. "The media’s silence is a reflection of their complicity. They pushed this hoax from day one through Trump’s first term," she said. "[Former CIA Director John] Brennan and [former DNI James] Clapper are still treated as reliable sources and are entrenched with the media."

Beck asked Gabbard about FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino's cryptic X post about how the things he saw in his role "shocked [him] down to [his] core."

"I’ve seen up close the self-serving tactics of people who put ambition and influence over their oath to the Constitution," Gabbard said. "Like many others, I’ve sworn to defend that Constitution in uniform and in office. That’s why this work matters so much. I carry a heavy responsibility — but it’s one I embrace with purpose."

Beck also asked about FBI Director Kash Patel's revelation that "thousands of sensitive documents" had been discovered in "burn bags" in "secret" rooms in intelligence offices. Gabbard explained that burn bags are normally used to protect classified documents from falling into the wrong hands.

“You’ll find [burn bags] in many offices throughout the intelligence community," she said. "… It’s a very different story, however, if you use a burn bag to try to get rid of evidence. … That is a tactic, obviously, that has been used by those deep-staters, these bad actors within the intelligence community.”

She described this tactic as well as over-classification as "criminal behavior."

The director of national intelligence ended the conversation with Beck with a message of hope and faith that justice can still prevail in our country: "We must stand strong for truth, justice, and the Constitution. Yes, the media will spin everything, but fewer and fewer people trust them."

"And we must hold onto hope. God is love, and in Him we find strength. If we strive to fulfill His will, things will work out as He intends."

Beck's full interview with Tulsi Gabbard will air on Thursday's episode of "The Glenn Beck Program."

