Democratic senator appears on Colbert show after missing key Israel votes

While the Senate worked through several key resolutions to block arms sales to Israel, Democrat Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan apparently skipped out to tape her appearance on Stephen Colbert's show.

The Senate voted on two resolutions to block additional military aid to Israel Thursday night, both of which failed. Although Democrats had unprecedented support to bar Israel from receiving additional aid, Slotkin spent her afternoon alongside a talk show host.

'I'm not going to cut off a blanket next sale on a defensive weapon that comes through.'

The resolutions, which were spearheaded by independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, both failed in the Senate in 70-27 and 72-24 votes. Both votes were dead on arrival with or without Slotkin's support, but this is not the first time the freshman senator has been scrutinized for her position on Israel.

In an interview on "Breaking Points" on Tuesday, co-hosts Saagar Enjeti and Krystal Ball grilled Slotkin, who said she was open to blocking arms sales for "offensive" weapons to Israel.

"There is a difference between a weapon to protect a country from incoming missiles versus other types," Slotkin said. "Offensive and defensive weapons are different."

Enjeti pressed Slotkin, asking if she would be in favor of banning "offensive" weapons to Israel, which she seemed open to.

"That certainly, to me, would be a place to look," Slotkin said. "But I'm not going to cut off a blanket next sale on a defensive weapon that comes through."

