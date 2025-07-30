Kamala Harris reveals the next step for her political comeback: 'Devout public servant'

Amid ongoing speculation, former Vice President Kamala Harris decided to clear the air and unveil the next step in her political career.

Following her disastrous presidential campaign, in which President Donald Trump defeated her in every swing state and in the popular vote, Harris was frequently floated as a gubernatorial candidate in her home state of California. But after some "deep reflection," Harris announced Tuesday that she would not seek to serve as governor of the Golden State.

'For now, my leadership — and public service — will not be in elected office.'

"Over the past six months, I have spent time reflecting on this moment in our nation's history, and the best way for me to continue fighting for the American people and advancing the values and ideals I hold dear," Harris said in a statement posted on X.

Harris dubbed herself a "devout public servant," pointing to her career not only as vice president, but also as a California attorney general and United States senator.

"In recent months, I have given serious thought to asking the people of California for the privilege to serve as their Governor," Harris said. "I love this state, its people, and its promise. It is my home. But after deep reflection, I've decided that I will not run for Governor in this election."

Harris went on to say that although she has "extraordinary admiration and respect" for people who commit themselves to public service, she feels that the government and institutions have "failed the American people, culminating in this moment of crisis."

"As we look ahead, we must be willing to pursue change through new methods and fresh thinking — committed to our same values and principles, but not bound by the same playbook," Harris said. "For now, my leadership — and public service — will not be in elected office."

"I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly, and sharing more details in the months ahead about my own plans," Harris added. "In the United States of America, power must lie with the people. And We, the People must use our power to fight for freedom, opportunity, fairness, and the dignity of all. I will remain in that fight."

