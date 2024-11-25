Kamala Harris already scheming for her next office: 'I am staying in the fight'

Fresh off of a devastating loss for the Democratic Party that cost more than a billion dollars, Vice President Kamala Harris is ready to hop back on the horse, according to a Politico report.

The report says that Harris has told her aides and allies to keep their options open as she considers either running for president again or running for governor of California.

'The natural thing to do would be to set up some type of entity that would give her the opportunity to travel and give speeches and preserve her political relationships.'

Harris presided over the Democrats' loss of the Oval Office and the U.S. Senate and the retention of the U.S. House by Republicans. Democrats have been attacking each other to place blame for their failures and also to jockey for position in the party going forward.

The report says Harris has repeated a new mantra in numerous phone calls: “I am staying in the fight.”

Harris plans to reassert her leadership in the party and become a prominent voice for the opposition in Trump's second term.

“She doesn’t have to decide if she wants to run for something again in the next six months,” said a former Harris aide to Politico.

“The natural thing to do would be to set up some type of entity that would give her the opportunity to travel and give speeches and preserve her political relationships," the source added.

Brian Brokaw, a former Harris aide, told Politico she likely hasn't made a decision and usually takes a long time to consider her options.

“She is not someone who makes rash decisions," said Brokaw. "She takes, sometimes, a painfully long time to make decisions. So I would pretty much guarantee you she has no idea what her next move is."

Some Democrats have blamed President Joe Biden for staying in the campaign for too long and not giving Harris a chance to solidify the party behind her, but others blame the Harris campaign for spending on lavish parties with celebrities. And finally, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) called on people to blame a Jewish political group.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!