Harris campaign reportedly in steep debt, still asking for donations after spending $1 billion to lose election

The failed Harris-Walz campaign is facing some difficult questions about how it spent more than a billion dollars in campaign donations after reportedly ending with $20 million in debt.

Many pundits saw the historic donations to the Harris campaign as a sign that the vice president was heading for victory, but President-elect Donald Trump easily won the election while being outspent.

According to sources who spoke to Politico California bureau chief Christopher Cadelago, the campaign ended up at least $20 million in debt despite raising and spending more than $1 billion.

An email from the campaign claimed that it was still keeping "organizers and volunteers on the ground" in those states "with key Senate and House races still too close to call" and asked for more money from donors.

A separate report from Puck News said that the campaign was selling its email list in order to help pay the massive debt. Breitbart News said a campaign staffer confirmed that Harris deputy campaign manager Rob Flaherty was "currently shopping around the Kamala fundraising email list to anyone who wants it to try to raise the money back."

That report claims that the campaign blew through the massive pool of cash by paying for lavish campaign events with celebrities and pop singers instead of putting that money into marketing that could have helped Harris win.

According to the New York Times, the Harris campaign spent into "six figures" to fly banners over NFL games, while the Guardian reported that the campaign spent $450,000 per day to have ads on the Las Vegas Sphere in Nevada.

Trump was declared the winner of the election early Wednesday morning just hours after most polls closed.

