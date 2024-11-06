Trump declared winner in the early morning after Harris abandons supporters

Former President Donald Trump was declared the winner of the 2024 presidential election by several news outlets early on Wednesday morning.

Supporters were waiting for the former president to issue an address at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Florida, after winning several battleground states on his way to a likely victory. Among those were Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania while Michigan's votes were still being counted.

Vice President Kamala Harris, on the other hand, left a large crowd at an election party at Howard University without giving a speech. It was reported previously that President Joe Biden would not be attending the party.

Fox News declared Trump the victor at about 1:50 a.m. ET. Trump had already won 247 electoral votes, according to a CNN projection, but he was ahead in several other very important battleground states.

Trump was photographed checking election results with his friends Elon Musk and Dana White.

Among those Kamala Walz supporters who vehemently opposed Trump but accepted their defeat early on election night was entrepreneur Mark Cuban.

"Congrats @realDonaldTrump. You won fair and square. Congrats to @elonmusk as well," he said on social media.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!