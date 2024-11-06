Donald Trump wins Pennsylvania, killing Kamala's presidential hopes

Donald Trump has won Pennsylvania's 19 Electoral College votes, all but ensuring his return to the White House.

When Fox News called the race at 1:20 a.m. ET, Trump led Kamala Harris by 3.4%, or more than 200,000 votes with 91% of the vote counted. That's a significant improvement compared to 2020, when Trump lost Pennsylvania by about 1.2%.

With the election coming down to seven battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin — the eventual president-elect almost certainly needed to win the Keystone State. And now that Trump has accomplished that feat, the second time in the last three presidential elections, he is certainly headed back to the White House.

With victories in North Carolina, Georgia, and now Pennsylvania, Kamala Harris' path to the White House is impossible. Even if she wins Arizona and Nevada, she will not reach 270 Electoral College votes.

Trump managed to win Pennsylvania because of strong early voting and improved margins compared to 2020. In other words, President Joe Biden outperformed Harris — and that benefited Trump.

As with other states, Trump appears to be benefiting from a significant voter realignment in which more Hispanic and black voters are supporting a Republican for president. For example, Trump won Hispanic voters in Pennsylvania at 3 in 10 in 2020. Exit polls this year, however, showed he improved that margin to 4 in 10.

Voters, of course, view the economy as the most important issue — and with Democrats already in control of the White House, that's bad news for Harris.

In Butler County, where an assassin nearly murdered Trump in July, Trump defeated Harris. He even flipped several counties that Biden won in 2020, including Erie County, Northampton County, and Centre County, where Penn State is located.

With Trump's strong performance, Republican David McCormick is most likely going to defeat Sen. Bob Casey (D), flipping yet another Senate seat and helping bolster a Republican majority in the Senate. At the time of publication, McCormick led Casey by nearly 2%.

