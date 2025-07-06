All in the family: Hollywood golden boy Pedro Pascal's loony leftist pedigree

Pedro Pascal and his sister have bonded together to attack author J.K. Rowling over the fact she wants women's spaces for women only.

The drama stems from Rowling's support of a U.K. Supreme Court decision that stuck to including only actual women in the government's definition of "woman."

Rowling posted a photo of herself on X smoking a cigar in celebration of the decision, sending Pascal, and subsequently his family, into a spiral.

'Bullies make me f**king sick.'

Pascal lashed out on an Instagram post about the news, calling Rowling's reaction "awful disgusting s**t" indicative of “heinous loser behavior."

The actor is sensitive to the topic given that his younger brother, actor Lucas "Lux" Balmaceda, started claiming he is a woman in 2021 at 29 years old.

From mister to sister

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Pascal's sister Javiera Balmaceda joined the fray with her own progressive point of view, accusing Rowling of denying the existence of their transgender brother.

"But it is heinous loser behavior," Balmaceda decried. "And [Pascal] said that as the older brother to someone saying that our little sister doesn't exist."

After that, Pascal continued to label Rowling as an antagonist over her pro-female stances.

RELATED: Sick of me yet? Pompous pest Pascal in desperate race to make America hate him

"The one thing that I would say I agonized over a little bit was just, 'Am I helping? Am I f**king helping?' It's a situation that deserves the utmost elegance so that something can actually happen, and people will actually be protected," Pascal ranted to Vanity Fair.

"Listen, I want to protect the people I love. But it goes beyond that. Bullies make me f**king sick," Pascal said of Rowling.

Best supporting activist

The 50-year-old's life is covered wall-to-wall in activism, from his projects all the way down to his family lineage.

His hit show "The Last of Us" is overflowing with LGBT politics, through and through. Co-star Bella Ramsey, a 21-year-old who claims she is "nonbinary," has boasted about her on-set conversations with Pascal about progressive ideology.

In an interview with CBR, Ramsey said Pascal helped with her alleged gender journey, with the two actors having "honest and open" conversations about gender and sexuality.

"The Last of Us" aired an episode in 2024 entirely about the relationship of two gay men, a storyline that was only vaguely alluded to in the video game from which the show derives.

When fans voiced their displeasure with the forced narrative, actor Nick Offerman — who played one of the gay characters — called fans "homophobic" and said if fans had a question about the "gay story," they would be an "asshole."

RELATED: Pedro Pascal attacks JK Rowling over UK's Supreme Court ruling protecting biological women from transgender individuals

Javiera Balmaceda Pascal and 'Lux' Pascal at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. Photo by Darren Eagles/Getty Images

Viva la revolución

"The promotion of gender ideology is evil," Fandom Pulse editor John F. Trent told Blaze News.

Trent added, "The Pascal family has clearly deluded themselves into pushing this evil in order to placate their brother, who pretends to be a woman."

The Pascals also have deep ties to left-wing ideologues that put them less than an arm's length away from communist political groups.

The L.A. Times reported in 1995 that Pascal's Chilean parents, José Balmaceda Riera and the late Verónica Pascal Ureta, were forced to flee Chile in the 1970s after they harbored Ureta's cousin Andres Pascal Allende, the leader of the Leftist Revolutionary Movement. The political party is described as a Marxist-Leninist group.

Fertility fraud?

Also according to the Times, Pascal's father then fled the United States after being hit with dozens of lawsuits and a criminal probe into his work at UC Irvine’s Center for Reproductive Health.

Balmaceda was accused, along with his partners, of egg-swapping without patients' consent, as well as financial wrongdoing.

Balmaceda reportedly returned to the United States in 2022 and plead guilty to tax fraud and agreed to a plea deal. He has since received adoration in the media for his journey to reunite with his son Pascal.

Born José Pedro Balmaceda, Pascal took his mother's maiden name as a tribute to her after her death in 1999.

The Balmaceda family has deep roots in Chile's political history, with about a dozen politicians in the family, including former Chilean President José Manuel Balmaceda (1886-1891).

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

