Denzel Washington crushes reporter who asks about 'black cast' members: 'I follow the Lord. That's it'

Denzel Washington does not care about social media, followers, or the idea that he could be canceled.

The iconic actor took part in a press junket for his new film, "Highest 2 Lowest," along with director Spike Lee, which included multiple questions about social media followings and public perception.

While Lee has historically been more controversial than the actor, the pair have worked together on many well-received movies and seemingly formed such a strong bond that Washington had no problem taking the lead on many of the more poignant questions they were asked.

Washington first showed reporters that he is not the biggest fan of today's media landscape when he was asked about having a mostly black cast in his upcoming movie.

'You just have to do something stupid. You just have to get people to follow you.'

"You have never shied away from starring or acting, producing, directing films with a predominantly black cast," Associated Press reporter Gary Gerard Hamilton prompted the actor. The reporter then asked Washington what allowed him to be "unafraid of tackling those projects."

Washington immediately pointed out that he cares about talent, not what other people think.

"Well, it's a different time when I started. I'm not concerned with what people think about me. I don't care about that. Especially now. When I was younger, you didn't, you know, I didn't grow up like your generation is growing up where a zillion people are watching you all the time and you're looking to be followed all the time. And, you know, you actually had to be good at what you did," he said.

"You don't have to be good now," Washington continued. "You just have to be eccentric. You just have to do something stupid. You just have to get people to follow you."

It was at that point director Lee knew exactly how to set up his pal to hit another home run.

"Who were you following, too, right?" Lee asked Washington.

Washington answered, "I'm a leading man, you know. I don't follow nobody. I follow the Lord. That's it. That's the only following I'm doing is my Lord and savior Jesus Christ. I'm not following anybody else on this planet. Period."

Washington's takedown of the leading questions would soon get a follow-up when he was similarly approached by a different reporter.

The next day, Complex News released its own interview with Lee and Washington, featuring journalist Jillian Hardeman-Webb. The reporter went down a similar line of questioning with the 68- and 70-year-olds, respectively. However, she, too, found out the hard way that Washington is not concerned with anyone's critiques.

"Do you guys consider being 'canceled'?" Hardeman-Webb asked.

"What does that mean? To be canceled?" Washington chimed back.

"It means you lose public support," the reporter explained.

"Who cares?" Washington replied. "What made public support so important to begin with?"

Hardeman-Webb attempted to explain that "followers now are currency," but by this point she had already unlocked another one of Washington's epic rants about who and what he is willing to follow.



"I don't care who's following who. Okay? You can't lead and follow at the same time, and you can't follow and lead at the same time. I don't follow anybody. I follow the heavenly spirit," Washington declared.

The veteran performer continued to preach to the journalist, who is reportedly 29 years old, about why he follows God.

"I follow God," Washington exclaimed. "I don't follow man. I have faith in God. I have hope in man, but look around — it ain't working out so well."

He concluded, "Forget being followed. You can't be canceled if you haven't signed up. Don't sign up. Don't get me started. ... I could care less."

What stood out in both interviews was each reporter taking in Washington's remarks and seemingly having a positive reaction to his religious sentiments.

While many people may still have many lessons to learn about follower "currency," Washington's injection of an alternative view of social media and its surrounding culture should only deepen the conversation about the actual need for personal branding.

