Blaze News original: 5 Hollywood actors who are unapologetically Christian

Hollywood is an industry typically known to be secular. However, there are a handful of prominent Hollywood actors who are unapologetically Christian.

This list of Hollywood celebrities who have devout Christian faith features box office stars to critically acclaimed actors to beloved television icons.

These actors deliver messages of hope, discuss their spiritual journey, and proudly stay true to their religious convictions. These Christian actors use their elevated platforms to spread the word of God, even when voicing their support for religion could bring on criticism from their peers and the media.

Some of these world-class actors have gone far beyond proselytizing by headlining family-friendly films and jumpstarting faith-based entertainment projects.

This list of Hollywood actors who are unapologetically Christian will highlight their notable achievements related to their faith and their inspiring messages about religion.

Chris Pratt

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Chris Pratt has openly proclaimed, "It's authentic for me to be pro-Christian, pro-Jesus — that's my thing."

Pratt was named the winner of MTV's "Generation Award" in 2018. He delivered a speech with some life advice while accepting the award.

"God is real. God loves you. God wants the best for you. Believe that — I do," Pratt told the audience at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The "Jurassic World" star continued, "Learn to pray. It's easy, and it's so good for your soul."

"You have a soul. Be careful with it," he said of another life rule.

"People are going to tell you [that] you’re perfect just the way that you are," Pratt said. "You’re not. You’re imperfect. You always will be, but there is a powerful force that designed you that way, and if you’re willing to accept that, you will have grace. And grace is a gift. And like the freedom that we enjoy in this country, that grace was paid for with somebody else’s blood."

In the same year, Pratt won at the Teen Choice Awards and invoked the name of God during his acceptance speech.

“I want to thank God. I always do that when I’m up on a big platform in front of a bunch of young faces,” Pratt declared. “I love God. That’s my thing, I love him! And you should too!”

Also in 2018, the A-list actor gave an impassioned delivery of the Gospel of Luke at Disneyland's annual Candlelight Processional.

Pratt has gone on the 21-day "Daniel Fast" — which is based upon the prophet Daniel's fasting experiences as recorded in the Bible.

Pratt met his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, at church.

Pratt said of his 2019 wedding with Schwarzenegger, "We became husband and wife in front of God, our families, and those we love. It was intimate, moving, and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives."

Katherine previously said, "[Faith] is a huge part of our relationship and also just a huge part of our lives."

In 2020, the "Jurassic World" actor launched the Indivisible Productions company.

"One nation under God indivisible," he said. "Our mission statement is to create entertaining content, focusing on themes which will help to bridge the growing divide in our country and world. You know, make the world a better place."

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star responded to online hate by turning to his faith.



"That's the way it is — nothing new," Pratt said in 2023, adding of Jesus Christ: "Two thousand years ago, they hated him too."

He continued, "If I was of this world, they would love me just like that but as it is, I’ve chosen out of this world. That’s John 15:18 through 20."

Joe Rogan said Pratt is "one of the nicest people I’ve ever met in my life," and he gets attacked because of his Christian faith.

“He’s kind of outside the lines in terms of his ideology, he’s a Christian, and pretty open about it. Because of that, they attack him," Rogan stated.

In March, Pratt wrote an Easter message on Instagram that read: "HE IS RISEN! Happy Easter. He transformed my life. He can transform yours as well. I promise you. Jesus is the way, the truth, and the life."

Candace Cameron Bure

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Candace Cameron Bure began her acting career as a child and became a household name by starring as D.J. Tanner in "Full House," which debuted in 1987. However, she has more recently been acclaimed for living a genuine Christian lifestyle.

Bure has starred in several family-friendly movies and TV shows, often with faith-based messages.

Candace became a regular on the Hallmark Channel, starring in numerous feel-good holiday movies and in the popular "Aurora Teagarden" mystery series.

Bure has garnered a large Christian audience.

Candace has used her celebrity to promote Christianity through her acting career, promotional appearances, and inspirational biblical messages on social media.

The "Fuller House" actress is also an accomplished author, who has written several books on faith, health, and personal growth.

Bure told BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey, "We started going to church for the first time, and I was sitting in the church and heard a sermon one day, and I really didn't know what it all meant. I just heard if you want Jesus in your heart to be the Lord and Savior over your life, then say this prayer and ask Him into your heart. And so at 12 years old, I did that, and that's when I became a Christian."

She continued, "My prayer life is pretty strong, my conversations with him are very strong. Really, it’s a battle of the mind, a lot of disordered eating is, and so if I pull the Holy Spirit into my mind, and I’m constantly praying and asking God to renew my mind, it helps."

Candace told Stuckey, "I am a devoted Christian, which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do. If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately. My heart yearns to build bridges and bring people one step closer to God, to love others well, and to simply be a reflection of God's huge love for all of us."

"If you don’t start with [prayer] there’s no power behind it, because God’s the power. God can do anything, change anything — change hearts. It’s the heart of all of us that need to be changed and that’s where God needs to get in," Bure said on "The Billy Hallowell Podcast."



Bure also stated, "My faith is just my life, it’s a part of it. It naturally flows from me, and I feel like I’ve navigated my entire career differently than most people have. The goal for me isn’t necessarily the next project or making more money or being a bigger star. I’ve always chosen the things that are true to me and that I’ve wanted to do."

Candace added, "I've been an outspoken Christian pretty much my whole life. I love sharing my faith with people, and I haven't always incorporated that in the movies and television shows that I've been in over the last 40 years."

Patricia Heaton

Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Concordia Summit

Patricia Heaton is an Emmy Award-winning actress best known for her roles in popular sitcoms like "Everybody Loves Raymond" and "The Middle." Heaton is also known for her strong Christian faith and traditional values.

Heaton had a strong Catholic upbringing, which has been a cornerstone of her life.

"My sister is a Dominican nun. My grandparents met Pope John Paul I. My mom was one of 15 children. I have some 100 first cousins on my mom's side," Heaton said. "So, we're a very Catholic family."

The Emmy Award-winning actress is a mother of four and has emphasized the importance of family in her faith-based household.

Heaton said of being Catholic and working in Hollywood, "As much as people want to paint Hollywood as a sort of anti-religious place, I have found that going into work, we're all there to do a job. We're all there to be professional. We all respect each other. We share opinions, different opinions. And because we love each other and we have a common goal of creating something wonderful for people to enjoy, the differences in our religion or politics or whatever, in my experience on a set, have not been a problem."

Throughout her career, Heaton has been unapologetically pro-life and has not shied away from her conservative politics.

In 2020, Heaton slammed Democrats for supporting abortion: "Why would any civilized person want to support a barbaric platform that champions abortion for any reason through all nine months funded by taxpayers?"

During an appearance on the "The Storytellers with Andrew Erwin" podcast, Heaton proclaimed, "God, in His mercy, withheld any success from me because I wanted it too much. [I] really wanted to be famous — acting was the center of my life, as opposed to God being the center of my life, for a long time, and it would have been ruinous for me if I had been successful any earlier than I was."

She continued, "I think it only happened in the timing it did because I was able to center God in my life, and when that happened, I think He knew it was safe for me to start being successful and have all the things that come with that."

Heaton told the Christian Post in 2021, "It's kind of our job here as Christians to certainly extend the love of Christ, the love that He extended to us, to extend it to others through our actions."

She extends that love through her humanitarian work and is an ambassador with World Vision — a "Christian organization that fights poverty and injustice that affects children, families, and communities in nearly 100 countries around the world."

In December 2022, Heaton revealed on the X social media platform that she had read the entire Bible in exactly one year and it was "just revelatory."

She began, "A year in the making. I finally did it!"

Heaton explained, "Some days were just revelatory, I saw things I had never seen before. And some days were kind of a slog. You know just going through it and pushing through. Just feeling like I don't know what any of this is about, mostly Old Testament stuff."

Mark Wahlberg

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Mark Wahlberg has declared that his relationship with God is "the most important part of his life" and his faith in God "is what makes me a better man."

Wahlberg stated in 2013 that his faith is "the most important part of my life," but noted, "I don’t try to push it on anybody and I don’t try to hide it."

In a 2016 interview with Square Mile, Wahlberg declared, "I pray every day and try to go to church every day. My faith in God is what makes me a better man. It's the most important part of my life. I pray that I will live up to my intention to be the best husband and father than I can be. I never would have been able to change my life and have the success and love that I have in my world today without my faith."

During a 2022 appearance on the "Today" show, the "Lone Survivor" actor said of his children, "But even with my faith, I don't force it on them. But they know that dad can’t start the day without being in prayer, can't start the day without reading my Scripture or going to Mass. And hopefully, instead of forcing that on them, they'll say, 'Well, if it works for dad, maybe it'll work for us,' and they'll kind of gravitate towards it on their own."

Wahlberg invested "millions and millions" of his own money into making the faith-based movie "Father Stu," which is based on the true-life story of agnostic Golden Gloves boxer-turned-priest Stuart Long – who goes on a journey from self-destruction and crime to redemption.

Wahlberg said of the religious project, "I'm kind of doing all this not to continue to grow my career, but to utilize my career for good and to do God’s work. If this is a movie that really changes people’s lives and motivates them and inspires them to do great things — you know, all I really gotta do is convert one person, and I get to go through the pearly gates."

The "Ted" actor added, "I feel like this is starting a new chapter for me in that, now, doing things like this [with] real substance can help people. I definitely want to focus on making more. I wouldn’t say necessarily just faith-based content but things that will help people."

Wahlberg — one of Hollywood's biggest box office stars — proclaimed, "Look, I will not hide the fact that I love the Lord and I want to be committed to serving the Lord, but I also don’t jam it down anybody’s throat. But it’s better to never have known God than to deny God. I mean, that’s not a good look. That’s not a good look."

Denzel Washington

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI

Acclaimed Hollywood actor Denzel Washington is the son of a Pentecostal preacher and has been steadfast in his dedication to his Christian faith throughout his illustrious career.

Washington — who has been nominated 10 times for an Academy Award and is a two-time Oscar winner — utilizes his massive platform to share his religious beliefs.

Washington has been an integral part of films that have religious undertones, including "The Book of Eli," "Fences," and "A Journal for Jordan."

"The spirit of God is throughout the film," he said of "A Journal For Jordan." "I have more than one spiritual leader in my life. So there's different people I talk to, and I try to make sure I try to put God first in everything."

In 2021, Washington told the New York Times, "If you don't have a spiritual anchor you'll be easily blown by the wind and you'll be led to depression."

The Oscar-winning actor added, "I'm a God-fearing man. I try not to worry. Fear is contaminated faith."

The "Training Day" star stated, "In heaven, there are going to be two lines, the long line and the short line, and I'm interested in being in the short line."

As Blaze News previously reported in 2021, Washington delivered a speech at "The Better Man Event" — a Christian convention for men.

Washington asked, "What is our role as a man? Strength, leadership, power, authority, guidance, patience are God's gift to us as men. We have to cherish that, not abuse it."

"I hope that the words in my mouth and the meditation of my heart are pleasing in God's sight, but I'm human," he continued. "I'm just like you. What I have will not keep me on this Earth for one more day. Share what you know, inspire who you can, seek advice. If you want to talk to someone, talk to the one that can do something about it. Constantly develop those habits."

In 2020, Washington explained to pastor A.R. Bernard how he experienced a supernatural encounter with God at Bishop Charles E. Blake’s West Angeles Church of God in Christ in the 1980s.

“I went to church with Robert Townsend and when it came time to come down to the altar I said, 'You know this time, I'm just going to go down there and give it up and see what happens.' I went in the prayer room and gave it up and let go and experienced something I've never experienced in my life," he explained. "I remember calling my mother afterwards and asking her, I said, 'Well, you know it felt like I was going up in the air, and my cheeks were filled' and she said, 'Oh no, that's the devil you're purging.'"

"I was filled with the Holy Ghost and it scared me. I said, 'Wait a minute, I didn't want to go this deep, I want to party,'” Washington admitted. "It was a supernatural, once in this lifetime experience that I couldn't completely understand at the time."

Washington delivered a riveting commencement speech to the graduates of Dillard University in 2015.

"Put God first. Put God first in everything you do," Washington declared. "Everything that you think you see in me. Everything that I’ve accomplished, everything that you think I have – and I have a few things. Everything that I have is by the grace of God. Understand that. It’s a gift."