Defeated Democrat senator attempts a long-shot political comeback: 'Voters will reject him again'

Former Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio is attempting to reignite his political career after facing a brutal electoral loss in November 2024.

Brown relaunched his Senate campaign on Monday to try to take back an Ohio Senate seat after Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno defeated him in November by over 200,000 votes.

'Ohioans just rejected Sherrod Brown's radical agenda.'

Brown will be running alongside 75-year-old millionaire Fred Ode in the Democrat primary to ultimately face off against Republican Sen. Jon Husted. Husted was appointed by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine in January to fill the Senate seat vacated by JD Vance after he became vice president.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee wasted no time before calling out Brown's track record, accusing him of selling out to the "far left."

"Ohioans just rejected Sherrod Brown's radical agenda of allowing biological men to compete in women's sports, fueling mass illegal immigration, and failing to protect Ohio's good-paying manufacturing jobs," NRSC regional press secretary Nick Puglia said in a press release. "If Brown wins his primary, we remain confident voters will reject him again in 2026."

Brown boasted a steady streak of left-wing policies throughout the 18 years he served in the Senate.

The NRSC's attack ad said Brown pushed sex-change surgeries for children, "funneled money" to groups that wanted to defund the police, and embraced the open-borders, mass-amnesty policies that became commonplace within the Democratic Party.

"Sherrod Brown didn't stand up for Ohio," the ad said. "He sold it out."

"Ohio deserves better. Not a liberal sellout like Sherrod Brown."

