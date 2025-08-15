Hakeem Jeffries pressed for biting his tongue on Zohran Mamdani: 'It's a legitimate issue'

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is once again holding back from commenting on Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City.

Like most of his fellow New York Democratic lawmakers, Jeffries has refrained from endorsing Mamdani despite his popularity in the city. At the same time, Mamdani's Democratic opponents, like former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, have torn into the rising star, most recently calling him a hypocrite for living in a rent-controlled apartment.

'The Mamdani campaign is going to have to address it.'

"Somewhere last night in New York City, a single mother and her children slept at a homeless shelter because you, assemblyman [Zohran Mamdani] are occupying her rent controlled apartment," Cuomo wrote in a post on X.

"We are in the middle of a historic affordability crisis," Cuomo added. "Millions of low income New Yorkers need this apartment and an apartment like it. Yet your apartment remains rented to rich people who don't need it."

RELATED: Pam Bondi reveals stunning new details about deranged DC leftist suspected in sandwich attack: 'We will come after you'

Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images

Many commentators and political analysts attribute Mamdani's success to his focus on affordability. Unlike his challengers, Mamdani has repeatedly advocated for a rent freeze on all rent-controlled apartments intended for low-income residents, which has drawn attention to his own living situation.

Despite Mamdani's hypocrisy, Jeffries yet again withheld from criticizing the Democratic front-runner.

When asked if Mamdani should live in a rent-controlled apartment, Jeffries told CNBC, "That is an issue for the state legislators and state government to work out."

RELATED: Are Democrats reclaiming the 'podcast bros'?

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The CNBC host promptly pressed Jeffries, pointing out that people like Mamdani are not the intended demographic for rent subsidies and financial aid.

"It's a fascinating issue about affordability in the city and whether there are folks who are living in rent-controlled apartments all across this city that effectively should be going towards poor people who need that affordability," the host said.

"It's a legitimate issue that has been raised, and the Mamdani campaign is going to have to address it," Jeffries said.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!