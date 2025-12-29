Ex-teacher accused of possessing 500+ child porn images — second arrest deepens case

A former teacher in Texas has been accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a child and possession of child pornography. Just days after the substitute teacher’s arrest, her alleged boyfriend was also arrested for child sex crimes.

On Dec. 19, Madison Paige Jones was reportedly charged with one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child, two counts of indecency with a child sexual contact, and one count of possession of child pornography.

Jones is accused of having more than 500 visual depictions of child pornography in her possession.

According to Ellis County Sheriff's Office jail records, Jones is being held on a $90,000 bond.

The Midlothian Police Department said in a statement that officers were “dispatched to investigate a report of a potential sexual assault involving a child” on Dec. 17.

Law enforcement reportedly zeroed in on the former 30-year-old substitute teacher and arrested her.

KDFW-TV reported that the Midlothian Independent School District said Jones worked as a substitute teacher four times in the past year at Heritage High School and Baxter Elementary School.

According to the district, Jones substituted for one day at Heritage High School on Nov. 19 and for three days at Baxter Elementary on Oct. 28, Oct. 29, and Nov. 3. The New York Post separately reported the same dates, citing the district.

The San Antonio Express-News reported that Jones is accused of possessing more than 500 visual depictions of child pornography.



The school district said there is no indication that the charges are connected to Jones’ work as a substitute teacher and that preliminary information shows none of the alleged conduct occurred on a Midlothian ISD campus or during a school-related activity.

CBS News reported that the Midlothian Independent School District said in a statement that its process for monitoring employee criminal history “functioned as intended” and that the district was notified quickly by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The district said the substitute teacher is no longer employed and that it followed required reporting procedures with the Texas Education Agency.

Police said detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division continued the investigation and identified a second suspect, Zackery Dondlinger, 37, of Happy, Texas.

Authorities arrested Dondlinger on Dec. 23 in Loving County, Texas, according to police.

The sheriff’s office said Dondlinger was charged with sexual performance by a child and is being held at the Winkler County Detention Center awaiting arraignment.

Citing the Midlothian Police Department, CBS News reported that Jones and Dondlinger were in a dating relationship.



Law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation include the Midlothian Police Department, the Ellis County Children’s Advocacy Center, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Office of the Attorney General’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit, and the Loving County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact Midlothian Police Detective Dawson Frazer at 469-672-0056.

The Loving County Sheriff's Office, the Ellis County Children’s Advocacy Center, and the Texas Office of the Attorney General's Fugitive Apprehension Unit did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

