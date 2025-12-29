Migrant from Ghana hid in Nativity scene to avoid police, mayor says

A bizarre scene unfolded in a small town in southern Italy when the mayor said that he noticed that one of the "three wise men" figures in the public Nativity scene appeared to be moving.

Galatone Mayor Flavio Filoni wrote about the incident in a post on Facebook on Dec. 10. He says that he was admiring the Nativity scene set up by the town's tourism office when he made the startling discovery.

"I noticed a presence I had initially mistaken for part of the scene. A detail that seemed harmless, but turned out to be decisive," Filoni wrote.

A comical image of the scene shows the man trying to blend in among the mannequins of the holy display.

Rather than a wise man, the man was a foolish criminal migrant from Ghana, according to Filoni. He had previously been sentenced by a court in Bologna to nine months in prison but reportedly fled before completing his time. When he hid in the scene, the man was being sought for allegedly assaulting an officer and resisting arrest.

Filoni said law enforcement officials were able to capture the man without difficulty.

"A result that confirms, once again, how fundamental it is to place full confidence in the day-to-day work of those who guarantee safety and legality," added the mayor.

"A sincere thank you to all the women and men who guard our territory with competence, attention and dedication," Filoni said.

Galatone is a small town of about 15,000 residents in the Lecce province of southern Italy.

