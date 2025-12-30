2025 was a year for the history books, and BlazeTV host Steve Deace and executive producer Aaron McIntire have the top 10 stories that made this year so unforgettable.

Story number 10, McIntire announces, was the Democrats' 43-day government shutdown that lasted over a month and kept Americans across the country terrified of losing their SNAP benefits.

“The media was happy to act as if a shutdown wasn’t actually happening for well over a month from October 1 till its conclusion in the middle of November, with a deal Democrats had previously turned down on numerous occasions in the process,” McIntire says. “Which begs the question: If a government shuts down and nobody noticed it, is it really a shutdown at all?”

Next on the list at Number 9 is the “Department of Crashout Efficiency.”

“Much had been made, probably rightfully so, about the role tech magnate Elon Musk played in the election of President Trump back in 2024. With the inauguration of Trump came the ceremonial creation of the Department of Government Efficiency,” McIntire explains, pointing out that this new entity discovered “reams upon reams of nearly unfathomable graft, corruption, and abuse.”

“But the Department of Government Efficiency, DOGE, went from being a fixture in the news for much of the spring to now being relegated to ghost or legend status depending on whom you ask,” he continues.

Number 8, McIntire says, is the “election of Zohran Mamdani as mayor of the nation's largest city.”

“New York City, in less than a generation after the largest Islamic terror attack of the 21st century struck it to its core ... turned around and elected an Islamist to lead it,” McIntire says.

Number 7 is Trump’s hard stance on immigration, with deportations not appearing to be slowing down any time soon.

“The official numbers of how many foreigners have left the country is generally up for debate. But one thing that’s not is that the deportations must continue until morale improves,” McIntire says.

Number 6 is "Operation Midnight Hammer."

“On June 22, and in conjunction with Israel’s Operation Rising Lion against Iran, the United States carried out what is likely the most technologically and logistically sophisticated air operation in the history of warfare,” McIntire says.

“The stunning operation not only sent a message to Iran, but every would-be enemy of the United States,” he adds.

Number 5 centers around the passing of Pope Francis, which led to the selection of a new pope on May 8.

“They shocked the world by selecting the first pope born in the United States,” McIntire says. Deace chimes in that the new Pope, Pope Leo, is “already worse than Francis.”

Number 4 is Liberation Day.

“On April 2, the Trump administration declared Liberation Day and enacted a series of tariffs on basically every continent, every land mass, every tiny little island in the middle of nowhere under the sun,” McIntire explains.

“The administration sold those sweeping tariffs as a way to grow government revenue and/or leverage for better trade deals,” he adds.

Number 3 is what McIntire calls “Trump 2.0,” which is the beginning of Trump’s second term, and Number 2 is the “future of the right” — which McIntire and Deace believe has fractured after major conservatives like Tucker Carlson have platformed, and essentially celebrated, voices they see as destructive to the right.

“What’s left to be determined is whether this is a movement going through growing pains, or a stillbirth,” McIntire says, before reading Number 1.

“Number one story of the year is Charlie Kirk, the American martyr,” McIntire says. “His murder that everyone saw prompted a number of moving tributes, including one of the best, I thought, from the White House.”

Want more from Steve Deace?

To enjoy more of Steve's take on national politics, Christian worldview, and principled conservatism with a snarky twist, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.