Pam Bondi reveals stunning new details about deranged DC leftist suspected in sandwich attack: 'We will come after you'

Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed shocking new details about a deranged Washington, D.C., resident who was recently charged with felony assault after he allegedly threw a Subway sandwich at a federal officer.

Sean Charles Dunn, a 37-year-old D.C. resident, was identified in a police complaint as the suspect who shouted obscenities and allegedly threw the footlong at a federal officer Tuesday night after President Donald Trump's D.C. federal takeover. Dunn has since been charged with a felony for assaulting the officer, according to the FBI.

'This is an example of the Deep State we have been up against.'

After video of the altercation went viral, Bondi later revealed that Dunn had been working for the Department of Justice at the time of the confrontation but that he has since been fired.

"If you touch any law enforcement officer, we will come after you," Bondi said in a Thursday post on X.

"I just learned that this defendant worked at the Department of Justice — NO LONGER," Bondi added. "Not only is he FIRED, he has been charged with a felony."

According to the complaint, Dunn hurled obscenities at the federal officers, calling them "f**king fascists" and shouting that he doesn't want them in D.C. After he apparently threw the sandwich, he was apprehended and processed by the Metropolitan Police Department, where he later reportedly admitted to throwing the sandwich.

"I did it. I threw a sandwich," Dunn said, according to the complaint.

"This is an example of the Deep State we have been up against for seven months as we work to refocus the DOJ," Bondi said. "You will NOT work in this administration while disrespecting our government and law enforcement."

