Deranged DC leftist faces consequences for allegedly hurling a Subway footlong at a federal officer

President Donald Trump's latest push to clean up the streets of Washington, D.C., reached new heights after law enforcement arrested and charged a man for allegedly hurling a Subway sandwich at a federal officer.

A police complaint identified the man as Sean Charles Dunn, a 37-year-old D.C. resident who was captured shouting obscenities at police before apparently chucking the footlong at law enforcement Tuesday night. Dunn is now facing a felony charge for assaulting a federal officer, according to the FBI.

'I did it. I threw a sandwich.'

Dunn initially approached law enforcement and got within inches of an officer's face, yelling, "F**k you! You f**king fascists!" according to the complaint. Dunn later crossed the street while continuing to yell obscenities before returning to throw the sandwich and striking a federal officer in the chest, video of the incident indicated.

Dunn quickly attempted to flee on foot following the confrontation, but he was swiftly apprehended, video showed.

The @FBI arrested this individual last night.



He has been charged with felony assault on a federal officer. pic.twitter.com/GY2DBr9rUP

— FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) August 14, 2025

While Dunn was being processed, he admitted to the police that he was the culprit, according to the complaint.

"I did it. I threw a sandwich."

U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro said she was going to "back the police to the hilt" after charging Dunn with a felony.

"Assault a law enforcement officer, and you’ll be prosecuted," Pirro said in a statement on X. "This guy thought it was funny — well, he doesn’t think it’s funny today, because we charged him with a felony."

Photo by Eric Lee/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

"We're going to back the police to the hilt," Pirro added. "So there! Stick your Subway sandwich somewhere else."

