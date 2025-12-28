Top 5 of 2025: Worst repeat offending crooks of the year

There was no shortage of crime this year involving repeat offenders — folks who get arrested, maybe even convicted, then somehow they're let out of police custody or set free from jail, and then they're accused of yet more crimes.

Among top five repeat offenders of 2025, we present to you a 32-year-old Florida male who was accused of lewd behavior against young girls more than once ... a 13-year-old Baltimore male who got arrested with 18 felony arrests already on his rap sheet ... and a thug with over 40 arrests under his belt who was accused of punching and then shoving a mentally disabled man onto train tracks outside Chicago — all over $1.

Read about them all below.

Florida creep — out on bond after allegedly exposing privates to girl, masturbating, saying 'It's big, isn't it?' — is caught again Image source: Broward County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office A 32-year-old Florida male who was out on bond after a 2023 incident during which he allegedly exposed his privates to a 13-year-old girl, masturbated, and said, 'It's big, isn't it?" was arrested again in late April. About a year and a half ago, Lauderhill police said a 13-year-old girl was walking to school when she said a male in a vehicle told her, "It's big, isn't it," while he pleasured his exposed privates, WTVJ-TV reported. Detectives arrested Travis Davis on charges of lewd and lascivious exhibition and indecent exposure of sexual organs, WTVJ said in a separate story, which added that police said they received additional calls from others describing similar accounts. Prosecutors at the time said Davis admitted to driving around schools and approaching underage girls, WSVN-TV reported. A judge ordered Davis to have no contact with minors and to stay at least 100 feet away from all public and private schools in the area, WSVN said. Records show Davis was released on bond while awaiting trial, WTVJ said. A 16-year-old girl told Fort Lauderdale police that she was walking to school on April 28 when a male in a gray Dodge Charger approached her at the intersection, WTVJ said. The girl said the male rolled down his window, exposed his genitals, and made inappropriate gestures and movements before fleeing the scene, the station said. Detectives later identified the male in question as Davis, and he was arrested the next day on charges of exposure of sexual organs (second offense) and violation of pretrial release, police added to WTVJ.

13-year-old with 18 felony arrests under his belt — and a GPS monitor on his ankle — charged in violent Baltimore crime spree A 13-year-old male who already had 18 felony arrests on his record was charged in connection with a spree of armed carjackings and robberies over the summer, WBFF-TV reported, citing Baltimore Police. Police identified one of the suspects as a 13-year-old male in question since his ankle monitor GPS placed him at the scene of each crime, WBFF reported. The 13-year-old was arrested and taken to juvenile booking, where he was charged with carjacking, robbery, assault, and several other offenses, officials told the station. "The juvenile has 18 previous felony arrests in Baltimore City," police wrote on their official Facebook page, according to WMAR-TV. "The investigation is still ongoing to identify the other individuals involved." Former Baltimore City Police Deputy Commissioner Jason Johnson told WBFF in a follow-up story that young repeat offenders are a growing problem: "The state maintains juvenile detention facilities for a reason. And this is a poster child literally for the type of person that needs to be detained."

Thug with over 40 arrests accused of punching, then shoving mentally disabled man to train tracks — all over $1 A rampant repeat offender was accused of punching and then shoving an intellectually disabled man off a Chicago suburb train platform and onto the tracks below, seriously injuring the victim — and all over $1. Tommie O. Carter, 39 — who law enforcement sources said has been arrested over 40 times in Cook County, Illinois — has been identified as the culprit, WGN-TV reported. Forest Park officers were dispatched to the Harlem Blue Line stop just before 8:35 a.m. Dec. 1 for a report of a battery, the station said. Forest Park is a suburb just west of Chicago. Prosecutors allege Carter approached the man and repeatedly asked him for a dollar, WGN said, adding that the man replied that he had no money. Soon Carter allegedly punched the 59-year-old victim and shoved him onto the tracks, which is where officers found him. WGN reported that the victim — who suffered multiple fractures to his right knee and a fracture in his left knee — was taken to a hospital for treatment. Officers approached Carter on the train platform after witnesses identified him, the station said, citing court documents. But Carter refused to comply with officers’ orders and fought back as they were placing him in handcuffs, police told WGN. He was accused of repeatedly spitting on officers throughout his arrest, the station said, adding that Carter was charged with attempted murder and three counts of aggravated battery against a police officer. He reportedly already had seven felony convictions on his record as well as six other convictions. A judge ordered Carter detained.

Creep accused of slapping NYU student's backside, knocking her to ground is repeat sex offender who was paroled just months before A 45-year-old male accused of slapping a New York University student's backside and knocking her to the sidewalk while she was on her way to class on Dec. 1 is a repeat sex offender who was paroled in September. James Rizzo was arraigned late on the night of Dec. 3 in Manhattan Criminal Court, WCBS-TV reported. The station said Rizzo appeared emotionless while pleading not guilty to three new assaults — all the victims women — at his arraignment. Rizzo — a level 2 sex offender with 16 prior arrests and a history of violence against women — was paroled in September after serving time for sex abuse, the station said, citing the New York State Department of Corrections. Police told WCBS that Rizzo kept on attacking women while he was out on parole. The station said the most recent alleged attack occurred Dec. 1 in Greenwich Village; surveillance video shows NYU student Amelia Lewis walking to class when the suspect slaps her backside and shoves her to the ground. Lewis, 20, spoke about the incident on a Wednesday podcast, WCBS said: "I wanted to report this, and after I did tell the cops I let NYU security know to let students know that this man is going around doing this to other women. They also told me they were already aware of the man in the blue towel around his neck running around the city." Officials told the New York Daily News that Rizzo's criminal history stretches back to the 1990s, when he stabbed a 74-year-old woman in the face during a burglary in Brooklyn.

9-time convicted felon opens fire on man, woman outside Florida home; he allegedly was after money owed to him: Cops A nine-time convicted felon opened fire on a man and woman outside a Florida home early in the morning of Dec. 7, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded around 2:15 a.m. to a report of two people who had been shot in the 3100 block of 11th Street Court East in Bradenton, officials said. When deputies arrived, they found a 32-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her face and a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest, officials said, adding that both victims were taken to a hospital, officials said. The woman was later listed in stable condition, and the man's injury was determined to be minor, officials said, adding that he has since been released. An investigation identified the suspect as 26-year-old Exzavion Richardson, officials said, adding that he was located in a vehicle several blocks away and detained during a traffic stop. Richardson is charged with two counts of attempted murder, home invasion robbery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, officials said. Jail records indicate he was being held with no bond. As for his criminal history, court records indicate Richardson has at least two battery convictions and multiple convictions for lewd and lascivious behavior, WFLA-TV reported. Jail records indicate Richardson stands 6'3'' and weighs 205 pounds.

