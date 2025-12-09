9-time convicted felon opens fire on man, woman outside Florida home; he allegedly was after money owed to him: Cops

A nine-time convicted felon opened fire on a man and woman outside a Florida home early Sunday morning, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded around 2:15 a.m. to a report of two people who had been shot in the 3100 block of 11th Street Court East in Bradenton, officials said.

When deputies arrived, they found a 32-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her face and a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest, officials said.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, officials said. The woman was later listed in stable condition, and the man's injury was determined to be minor, officials said, adding that he has since been released.

The sheriff's office said the shooter fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival.

An investigation identified the suspect as 26-year-old Exzavion Richardson, officials said, adding that he was located in a vehicle several blocks away and detained during a traffic stop.

Multiple witnesses positively identified Richardson as the man who came to the residence looking for someone he claimed owed him money, officials said.

Witnesses reported that Richardson shot the male victim and then shot the female victim who also was standing outside the residence, officials said.

Richardson is charged with two counts of attempted murder, home invasion robbery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, officials said. Jail records indicate he's being held with no bond.

As for his criminal history, court records indicate Richardson has at least two battery convictions and multiple convictions for lewd and lascivious behavior, WFLA-TV reported. Jail records indicate Richardson stands 6'3'' and weighs 205 pounds.

Commenters under WFLA's video report about the shooting were not happy the suspect was back on the streets after so many run-ins with the law:

"Lock up the judges that released him as accomplices to the crime," one commenter wrote.

"The title of this video is exactly what is wrong with our country: '9-time convicted felon.' There should’ve never been a second time," another commenter noted.

"Where's Vlad the Impaler when you need him," another commenter wondered.

"Only nine times; that's practically a clean record," another commenter stated sarcastically. "I mean, he didn't kill the woman — just shot her in the face. Give him probation. 10th time is a charm, right[?] He will change smh."

"This dude either has a huge growth on his 4head or someone hit a Grand Slam on it," another commenter observed.

