Steve Deace joins America Reads the Bible event: Here’s how to join the movement re-centering God in America’s future

When BlazeTV host Steve Deace was asked to be part of the America Reads the Bible initiative, his answer was an emphatic yes.

For those who aren’t aware, America Reads the Bible is a week-long event where national leaders from every sphere of influence will read the entire Bible aloud continuously from Genesis to Revelation at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., from April 18-25, to reignite America’s spiritual foundation, foster national renewal and unity through God’s Word, and celebrate the nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary of freedom.

Americans across the nation are invited to attend in person or tune in via livestream as Candace Cameron Bure, Patricia Heaton, Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R), evangelist Franklin Graham, Steve Deace, and many others read the sacred Word of God aloud over our nation.

On a recent episode of the “Steve Deace Show,” Deace sat down with the fearless leader behind America Reads the Bible, Bunni Pounds, to explain the vision behind this historic event.

Bunni tells Steve that the idea for America Reads the Bible sprouted after she had “an encounter with the Lord” when she was visiting the Museum of the Bible.

“I had this thought after writing a book on Nehemiah that’s going to be coming out in May: We need an Ezra moment in this country because we have a leadership crisis.”

In the book of Nehemiah, Ezra, a Jewish scribe and priest, publicly read God’s law aloud to the returned exiles, sparking revival, repentance, and renewed commitment to God, which then enabled Nehemiah to lead the people in rebuilding Jerusalem’s walls.

America Reads the Bible aims to bring that same storyline here to America.

“We need people to rise up, and if we don’t know Scripture, if we don’t go to God every day, depending on him for our wisdom and our life, Steve, we’re in trouble as a nation,” Bunni says.

“And so I thought, wouldn’t it be awesome if our national leaders from all spheres of influence, all demographics and denominations, would humble themselves and say, ‘You know, we are high-performing leaders in this country, but we love Jesus, we know we need Scripture every day just to make it, and we’re going to call the American people back to daily Bible reading and discipleship for the well-being of our country.”’

Two and a half years later, Bunni’s vision has become a reality. In just a few short weeks, America Reads the Bible will begin, and the Word of God will be broadcast all over the nation.

“Come to D.C. Bring your kids, grandkids. Be a part of our opening celebration, and you can experience the whole museum. The Dead Sea Scrolls are there while we’re there as well,” Bunni says, noting that tickets can be purchased on the website .

For those who are unable to attend in person, she encourages using the livestream option.

“Livestream in your churches, in your communities, in your family room,” Bunni urges. “Some of you have never listened or read the Bible all the way through. Maybe you’re supposed to take off work and just sit under the reading of Scripture by our national leaders all week — but mobilize, mobilize, mobilize!”

To hear more about the event, watch the interview above.

