Florida creep, out on bond after allegedly exposing privates to girl, masturbating, saying 'It's big, isn't it?' caught again

A 32-year-old Florida male who had been out on bond after a 2023 incident during which he allegedly exposed his privates to a 13-year-old girl, masturbated, and said, 'It's big, isn't it?" has been arrested after what authorities said was a similar incident this week.

What's the background?

About a year and a half ago, Lauderhill police said a 13-year-old girl was walking to school when she said a male in a vehicle told her, "It's big, isn't it," while he pleasured his exposed privates, WTVJ-TV reported.

Records show Davis remained in the Broward County jail Thursday afternoon.

The girl gave officers a description of the male, as well as his vehicle, and detectives identified the suspect as Travis Davis, officials told the station.

Detectives arrested Davis on charges of lewd and lascivious exhibition and indecent exposure of sexual organs, WTVJ said in a separate story, which added that police said they received additional calls from others describing similar accounts.

Prosecutors at the time said Davis admitted to driving around schools and approaching underage girls, WSVN-TV reported.

A judge ordered Davis to have no contact with minors and to stay at least 100 feet away from all public and private schools in the area, WSVN said. Records show Davis was released on bond while awaiting trial, WTVJ said.

Another accusation

A 16-year-old girl told Fort Lauderdale police that she was walking to school Monday morning near the 2100 block of Northwest 20th Street when a male in a gray Dodge Charger approached her at the intersection, WTVJ said.

The girl said the male rolled down his window, exposed his genitals, and made inappropriate gestures and movements before fleeing the scene, the station said.

Detectives later identified the male in question as Davis, and he was arrested Tuesday on charges of exposure of sexual organs (second offense) and violation of pretrial release, police added to WTVJ.

