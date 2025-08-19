13-year-old with 18 felony arrests under his belt and a GPS monitor on his ankle charged in violent Baltimore crime spree

A 13-year-old male who already had 18 felony arrests on his record recently was charged in connection with a spree of armed carjackings and robberies, WBFF-TV reported, citing Baltimore Police.

Around 6:44 a.m. July 26, officers responded to an attempted carjacking, the station said. The victim reported that in the 2300 block of Guilford Street, two male juveniles exited their car and ran toward her vehicle, WBFF said. When the victim re-entered her car, the suspects entered it, too, and struck her multiple times with an unknown black object, the station said. The victim managed to reverse her car, after which the suspects fled the scene, police told WBFF.

Almost 24 hours later — around 5:31 a.m. July 27 — officers were called to the scene of a carjacking in the 100 block of East Lanvale Street, the station said. The victim said a vehicle blocked her path, and three suspects exited the vehicle and demanded her keys, wallet, and phone, WBFF said. The victim complied, and the suspects drove away in her vehicle, followed by the car they drove to the scene, the station said, citing officials.

Around 8:25 p.m. July 27, an armed robbery victim told police that around 5 a.m. earlier that day while heading to a store in the 200 block of East 24th Street, three males with a handgun approached her, "announced a robbery," and took her purse, which contained money and house keys, WBFF reported.

The station said investigators on July 28 tracked the suspects' vehicle using its tag and located it — along with the stolen car — in the 500 block of Highland Avenue.

Police identified one of the suspects as a 13-year-old male in question since his ankle monitor GPS placed him at the scene of each crime, WBFF reported.

The 13-year-old was arrested and taken to juvenile booking, where he was charged with carjacking, robbery, assault, and several other offenses, officials told the station.

"The juvenile has 18 previous felony arrests in Baltimore City," police wrote on their official Facebook page, according to WMAR-TV. "The investigation is still ongoing to identify the other individuals involved."

Former Baltimore City Police Deputy Commissioner Jason Johnson told WBFF in a follow-up story that young repeat offenders are a growing problem: "The state maintains juvenile detention facilities for a reason. And this is a poster child literally for the type of person that needs to be detained."

Effective July 3, acting Department of Juvenile Services Secretary Betsy Fox Tolentino launched a new policy requiring all teens arrested for violent felonies while already wearing ankle monitors to be automatically detained until their next court dates, WBFF said in a third story.

But it's unclear whether that policy was applied to the 13-year-old in question, the station said, adding that a DJS spokesperson said state law prevents the agency from discussing specific cases.

Mark Crosby — a pro-life Baltimore resident who was brutally beaten up in 2023 in front of a Planned Parenthood in the city, only for the culprit to walk away without any jail time — gave Blaze News a succinct reaction to the news of the 13-year-old male with the already lengthy rap sheet charged in connection with the local crime spree: "Bring in the troops!"

