Jasmine Crockett tells ‘The View’ being black ensures Texas Senate win — but Sara Gonzales isn’t buying it

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D) is making the media rounds as she eyes a U.S. Senate run — and her latest stop on “The View” raised eyebrows for all the wrong reasons.

“She’s running for Senate here in Texas, where she will fail miserably, and she’s making the rounds ’cause she’s running for U.S. Senate. And so, she made an appearance on everyone’s favorite daytime talk show, ‘The View.’ And they asked her a pretty reasonable question,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says.

When the panel asked Crockett why she’s willing to go all in on a Senate race in Texas, her answer was essentially that she’s black.

“We are also a majority minority state. So, for everybody that’s like, ‘Well, she running for Senate, and she black.’ Yes, I am. I am. ... We have more African-Americans in the state of Texas than any other state,” Crockett said proudly on “The View.”

“That’s the first time I’ve ever heard you tell me that you’re black, Jasmine. I never would have known that you were black except for all the times that you’ve just led with the fact that you’re a black woman. Other than literally every time you speak, I would have never known that you were black,” Gonzales says sarcastically.

“It seems to be your only identification in your entire life, is that you’re an independent black woman who don’t need no man,” she adds.

Gonzales believes that Crockett, despite being black, might face some challenges trying to sway Texans to vote her way.

“President Trump won Texas in 2024. This was, like, unprecedented since 2012. 56 to 42. That’s the largest gap since 2012. It was a difference of 1.5 million votes, I believe,” Gonzales explains.

“So, yes, the overwhelming majority of black people voted for Harris, but they only made up 11% of the total vote. So, like, okay, cool. There are more black people who live in Texas than anywhere else. They’re not voting,” she continues.

“And I don’t know, I guess she’s just like, ‘I’m going to get black voter enthusiasm up so high that they’re just going to, like, skip to the ballot box,’” she adds.

Crockett also is refusing to release her polling numbers.

“What I did is, I evaluated the numbers. The numbers are clear that we can win,” Crockett said on “The View.”

“I want to be clear that a lot of people haven’t put their numbers up, and I haven’t put mine up for a good reason because I’m playing for keeps. But let me tell you that I know how to evaluate, and I know how to win races,” she explained.

Crockett went on to claim that she shared her numbers with the “front-runner” in the race, who decided to “step aside” after seeing her numbers.

“He decided to step aside because he felt like what mattered was getting the best person across the finish line,” she added.

“Or, Republicans just tricked you and astroturfed you,” Gonzales says.

“This was actually a thing that they did to try to push you into a Senate run,” she continues. “They ran these polls suggesting that she would win.”

